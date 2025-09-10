Patriots without 3 starters as Dolphins prep begins

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

After having just two players on the injury report at the end of last week, the first injury report of Week 2 is a little bit longer for the Patriots. Eight players appear on Wednesday's report, including multiple starters.

That group includes starting cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), who missed last week's game after being off the field for most of training camp. He was a non-participant.

Two other Patriots starters also didn't participate in practice - tackle Morgan Moses (foot) and edge rusher Harold Landry (foot). Pass rusher Keion White (illness), who played in a rotational role last week, didn't practice either.

Landry is coming off of a monster game in his Patriots debut. He had five tackles, three tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks in that game.

Another standout from Sunday's game was also added to the injury report. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) was limited. Boutte - who caught six passes for 103 yards against the Raiders - did leave that game early after taking a big hit in the first quarter, but returned and had multiple catches after.

Linebackers Christian Elliss (shoulder) and Marte Mapu (neck) were limited as well. Cornerback Charles Woods (groin), is listed as a full participant after he missed last week's game.