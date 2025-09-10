LISTEN LIVE

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams away from team as Week 2 begins

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be away from the team, head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Wednesday.

Alex Barth
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams (blue pants) watch the team during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

To begin his Wednesday morning press conference, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel announced defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is currently away from the team.

"Due to some unforeseen ongoings here with Terrell, Terrell Williams will be away for the next few days," Vrabel said. "It's nothing related to the incident from March, but it was something that just came up. We'll have to run some more tests, and we think it's best and I think it's best that he focuses on that, and we prepare for Miami with what we've been doing. "

Vrabel later added this issue occurred between the Patriots' opener on Sunday, and Wednesday morning.

The March incident Vrabel mentions was another undisclosed medical issue. Williams was physically away from the team for spring practices, but still communicated with players reportedly. He returned to the team for the start of training camp in July.

When Williams was away in the spring, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr handled some of the hands-on defensive coordinator responsibilities. Vrabel shared on Wednesday that he has again been taking a leading role in Williams' absence.

"Zak [Kuhr] and I have been working with the staff to make sure that we're where we need to be," Vrabel said. Kuhr was an assistant linebackers coach under Vrabel in Tennessee.

As for Sunday's game, Vrabel said that will be addressed publicly later in the week. "We'll talk to you a little bit later in the week on Friday about how the calling of the game will go defensively," he explained. "That'll be all we'll talk about with Terrell, but I just want to let you guys know what would be going on there, here for the next few days, and then we'll keep you posted as anything comes up."

Williams, 51, was hired by the Patriots this offseason. He'd previously worked for Vrabel in Tennessee, where he was the defensive line coach and later named an assistant head coach. Williams spent last year with the Detroit Lions as their defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
