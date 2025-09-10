Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams away from team as Week 2 begins

To begin his Wednesday morning press conference, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel announced defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is currently away from the team.

"Due to some unforeseen ongoings here with Terrell, Terrell Williams will be away for the next few days," Vrabel said. "It's nothing related to the incident from March, but it was something that just came up. We'll have to run some more tests, and we think it's best and I think it's best that he focuses on that, and we prepare for Miami with what we've been doing. "

Vrabel later added this issue occurred between the Patriots' opener on Sunday, and Wednesday morning.

The March incident Vrabel mentions was another undisclosed medical issue. Williams was physically away from the team for spring practices, but still communicated with players reportedly. He returned to the team for the start of training camp in July.

When Williams was away in the spring, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr handled some of the hands-on defensive coordinator responsibilities. Vrabel shared on Wednesday that he has again been taking a leading role in Williams' absence.

"Zak [Kuhr] and I have been working with the staff to make sure that we're where we need to be," Vrabel said. Kuhr was an assistant linebackers coach under Vrabel in Tennessee.

As for Sunday's game, Vrabel said that will be addressed publicly later in the week. "We'll talk to you a little bit later in the week on Friday about how the calling of the game will go defensively," he explained. "That'll be all we'll talk about with Terrell, but I just want to let you guys know what would be going on there, here for the next few days, and then we'll keep you posted as anything comes up."