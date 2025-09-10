Mike Vrabel’s update on Christian Gonzalez heading into Week 2

As the New England Patriots get ready for their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, cornerback Christian Gonzalez is still working his way back. Gonzalez won’t be on the field for the Patriots’ first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.

"I don't think we'll see him today,” Vrabel said during his Wednesday morning press conference. “Continuing to improve, which is positive, and working hard, but I don't think we'll see him today on the practice field. So, again, just working hard and keep improving, stay engaged. Still preparing as a starter and asking questions as a starter in the meetings, and all those things. So, that's where we're at today."

Gonzalez has been out since July 28, when he suffered a hamstring injury during one of the Patriots' first training camp practices. He has not practiced since, including missing all three days last week before being inactive for the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Vrabel didn’t rule Gonzalez out for Sunday, his status is key to the Patriots’ cornerback depth heading into this game. This update comes after they released another cornerback in training camp standout D.J. James on Tuesday. That left the team with just five cornerbacks on the roster in Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Alex Austin, Marcus Jones, and Charles Woods (who also missed last week's game).