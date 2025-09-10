LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Previewing Bruins training camp, part 1

In the first part of a multipart series, the Sports Hub Underground previews Bruins training camp.

Matt Dolloff
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins and Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins talk before a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafsduring the second period at the TD Garden on October 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Matt & Ty return with a new episode previewing Boston Bruins training camp. They had to exit a little early, so this is part 1 of a multi-part series. They enjoy some opening banter about their work lives before diving into the hockey…

10:46 -- The meat of the episode previews the Bruins' forward group ahead of training camp. Beyond the top line, there are a lot of spots to fill, and they should all be up for grabs.

40:03 -- Switching gears to the Bruins' rookie camp, there are a couple of interesting players to watch as those practices and the Prospects Challenge events unfold.

46:50 -- The guys preview the Bruins defense ahead of training camp. They have their six pretty much locked in, but what are the projected pairings? And who will be the next men up when guys get injured?

boston bruinssports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
