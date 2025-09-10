Sports Hub Underground: Previewing Bruins training camp, part 1

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 26: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins and Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins talk before a faceoff against the Toronto Maple Leafsduring the second period at the TD Garden on October 26, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Matt & Ty return with a new episode previewing Boston Bruins training camp. They had to exit a little early, so this is part 1 of a multi-part series. They enjoy some opening banter about their work lives before diving into the hockey…

10:46 -- The meat of the episode previews the Bruins' forward group ahead of training camp. Beyond the top line, there are a lot of spots to fill, and they should all be up for grabs.

40:03 -- Switching gears to the Bruins' rookie camp, there are a couple of interesting players to watch as those practices and the Prospects Challenge events unfold.

46:50 -- The guys preview the Bruins defense ahead of training camp. They have their six pretty much locked in, but what are the projected pairings? And who will be the next men up when guys get injured?