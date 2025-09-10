Bruins add more forward depth to organization

Jan 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Rangers center Kevin Rooney (17) and Anaheim Ducks right wing Jacob Perreault (64) chase down the puck in the second period of the game at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins added yet another forward to their organization Wednesday, this time with the signing of Jacob Perreault to an AHL deal for the 2025=26 season.

Providence's signing of Perreault comes following a 2024-25 season that saw the 23-year-old score three goals and 14 points in 44 games between AHL Laval (Montreal) and AHL Bakersfield. Perreault spent all but six games of that 44-game campaign with Bakersfield (the AHL affiliate of the Oilers) following Edmonton's trade for Perreault back in December 2024.

Overall, the righty-shooting Perreault has compiled 36 goals and 107 points in 218 AHL games between San Diego, Laval, and Bakersfield since turning pro in 2021.

He has also become something of a shootout specialist in the minors, with a perfect 4-for-4 record in the shootout a year ago, and goals on six of his eight shootout attempts in his AHL career to this point.

A first-round pick by the Ducks in 2020, Perreault actually does have a slight connection to the Bruins organization, as the Ducks selected him with the 27th overall pick. That pick originally belonged to the Bruins, and was shipped to Anaheim in the trade that dumped the David Backes contract (as well as prospect Axel Andersson) on the Ducks in exchange for Ondrej Kase.

Perreault made a single NHL appearance during his time with the Ducks organization, and logged a blocked shot in just over 11 minutes of time on ice during that debut, which came during the 2021-22 season.

The Black and Gold's signing of Perreault — even if this is just a minor-league deal, and one made by Evan Gold and not Don Sweeney — continues what's been an undenlable trend of the club taking low-risk chances on former first-round picks that have yet to truly pan out at the pro level.

Of course, with this being an AHL contract, Perreault would not be eligible for a call up to the NHL without signing a standard pro contract. But the Bruins do have a history of signing AHL-signed players to NHL contracts if their game progresses, with Luke Toporowski, Justin Brazeau, and Tyler Pitlick sticking otu as recent examples of players that the P-Bruins ultimately signed to NHL contracts after they had proven to be solid contributors to the organization.