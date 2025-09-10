Don Sweeney confirms Bruins’ unusual approach to naming next captain

The Boston Bruins need a new captain -- don't they?

Well, not immediately. They can choose to go without a captain if they want, and that's exactly what they plan to do. Bruins GM Don Sweeney confirmed while speaking to reporters at the team's annual charity golf tournament that the B's will start the season without a captain. It'll be the first time the B's play with no one wearing the "C" since 2006, when the Bruins left their captaincy vacant after trading Joe Thornton to the San Jose Sharks.

Zdeno Chara arrived as a free agent in the fall of 2006 and was soon named the captain. He eventually passed the torch to Patrice Bergeron, who then passed it to Brad Marchand. It's truly a new era for the Bruins, one without a hand to reach for that torch.

Sweeney is leaving all options open for the time being, but is going to let the players and new head coach Marco Sturm work with each other to eventually determine a captain. For now, no "C" for anyone.

“Everything’s on the table right now. We’ve been forward and honest with everybody that we’re going to start without it," Sweeney said. "We’ve got a leadership group that’s been meeting among themselves, and I think eventually somebody will emerge as the guy who should be the next captain. It comes with a lot of responsibility, so I’d like to see more of an organic, natural progression of it."

Sweeney added that he prefers that approach, over Sturm or someone in the front office to just unilaterally name a captain. The GM said that "it can become awkward" if someone just made that decision without everyone being on board with it. So, Sweeney is hoping for the captain to rise up naturally, and for everyone to be lining up behind him and pulling in the same direction.

"We’ll move forward with the leadership group that’s being established, let Marco have his own communication with them, and let them communicate among themselves about the direction they want to take this team, and who ultimately emerges as the next captain of the Boston Bruins," Sweeney said.

Winger David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy are the logical top 2 candidates for the Bruins captaincy, as their two highest-paid players and ideally their most impactful on the ice. Other veterans in the room include forward Elias Lindholm and defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov.

It's not wildly uncommon to enter the season without a captain. Six teams did it last year, for various reasons. But that still means 26 teams did have captains. So, it's still relatively unusual for a team to have no clear option, especially one with the group of veterans that the Bruins still have, despite their recent infusion of youth.

Who Should Be the Next Bruins Captain?

To borrow a golf analogy, Pastrnak should still be the leader in the clubhouse to eventually get the "C." On top of being by far their most talented and productive forward, Pastrnak has been durable (82 games played in three straight seasons) and carries himself with an even keel, which can lend itself to a leadership role.