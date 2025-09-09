The Patriots’ grades from PFF in Week 1

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Pro Football Focus has become something of a standard in NFL grading. So if you're ever concerned about local bias, criticism and analysis, it's probably worth a look at how PFF graded the Patriots in Week 1.

Before we give you the details, a few notes. First, PFF does not provide any detailed breakdown of each player, just a "score" for each player's performance. The same is true of teams as a whole. For example, entering last night, the highest overall rating given to any team in Week 1 was the 81.7 scored for the Los Angeles Rams. The lowest? The 50.8 handed out to the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots came in at 24th with a 62.2.

Obviously, the Vikings and Bears are not included in these numbers because they played last night. There is usually a lag of about 24 hours after each game for the play to be review and scored.

How did the Pats grade overall in some particular areas? Their offense was 15th. (Remember, these are not just statistics about points and turnovers, etc. They are assessments based on scouting and performance/execution.) The pats were 12th in passing, 13th in pass blocking, eighth in receiving, 30th (last) in rushing, 23rd in run blocking. It may surprise you to learn that Drake Maye ranked sixth in time to throw, which suggests that the offensive line performed much better than many had feared.

The defense? It ranked 26th overall. The run defense ranked eighth. The Patriots ranked 28th in tackling. The pass rush was 17th. (The Patriots seemed to blitz a lot to generate pressure.) The coverage ranked 28th. The overall special teams grade placed them 26th.

When you add it all up, the PFF scores suggest the Patriots biggest problems were in defending the pass and in their inability to run the ball.

Of course, that doesn't even begin to get to individual culpability. Players here are ranked of a minimum of having played 50 percent of all snaps unless noted.

So here are some of the major highlights and/or players of interest:

Quarterback - Drake Maye: 20th of 30 overall, 12th in passing, 29th in running.

Offensive tackle - Will Campbell: 16th of 58 overall, Eighth in run blocking, 20th in pass blocking.

Offensive guard - Jared Wilson: 44th of 58 overall, 26th in run blocking, 56th in pass blocking.

Wide receiver (minimum 3 targets) - Kayshon Boutte: sixth of 89 overall; Stefon Diggs: 17th of 89 overall; DeMario Douglas: 87th of 88 overall.

Defensive tackle - Christian Barmore: eighth of 63 overall; Milton Williams: 10th overall.

Edge - Harold Landry: 12th of 62 overall, 13th in pass rush; K'Lavon Chaisson 42 of 62 overall, 45th in pass rush; Keion White (min: 20 percent of snaps) 103rd of 109 overall, 106 in pass rush, 94th against run.

Linebackers - Robert Spillane: 43rd of 52 overall; Christian Elliss 52nd of 53 overall.

Safeties - Craig Woodson 12th of 62 overall, 23rd in coverage, second against run, 35th in tackling; Jaylinn Hawkins: 61st of 62 overall, 55th in coverage, 53rd against run, 59th in tackling.

Cornerback - Carlton Davis: 47th of 70 overall, 50th in coverage; Alex Austin: 37th overall, 46th in coverage.