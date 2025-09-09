Red Sox provide update on outfielder Wilyer Abreu

BOSTON, MA – MAY 25: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox heads for the dugout after flying out during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on May 25, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

In a month that's been headlined by numerous injuries — none bigger than the one that's taken Roman Anthony out of action indefinitely — the Red Sox appear to be on the precipice of some much-needed good news on the health front.

And, more specifically, in regards to injured outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

Out of action since sustaining a calf injury on Aug. 17 game against the Marlins, the latest word on Abreu is that he could be back with the Red Sox by this time next week, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

"I think there’s a good chance, not this week, but probably, next week," Cora told reporters ahead of his team's shutout win over the Athletics on Monday night.

Per MassLive's Chris Cotillo, who is on site in the Bay Area for the series with the artists formerly known as the Oakland A's, Cora did not offer a definitive answer when asked whether or not Abreu would require a rehab assignment in the minors prior to returning to Boston's lineup. But the timeline alone feels encouraging, as the previous and most recent word on Abreu and his recovery seemed to indicate that things were not going as smoothly as the Red Sox had initially hoped.

It could also be exactly what this Red Sox offense needs right now.

Since losing Anthony, the Red Sox have rolled out a right field grouping that's featured Rob Refsnyder twice, Nate Eaton twice, and then Nick Sogard on Monday night. Together, they've combined for a 4-for-18 (.222 average) run with just two RBIs. The Red Sox have also given Masataka Yoshida three straight starts as the club's DH, with Yoshida going 3-for-12 over that span.

There's just been a noticeable decrease in Boston's 'pop' since losing Anthony.

And while Abreu is not Anthony, he could represent a bat even slightly closer to his, as the lefty-swinging Abreu exited the Sox lineup with 22 home runs, 69 RBIs, and an .811 OPS through 108 games in 2025.

Abreu was also playing perhaps his best baseball of 2025 at the time of his injury, too, with a .277 average, .370 on-base percentage, and .838 OPS in 14 games through the month of August leading up to his injury. Those figures were all season-highs for Abreu for any month of play during the 2025 season.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox gestures as he approaches home after a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)