Red Sox putting one of their biggest disappointments on IL, calling up top prospect

Dustin May #85 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after being taken out of the game against the Kansas City Royals.

The Red Sox are shuffling their pitching staff again, including the shelving of a disappointing trade acquisition.

Starter Dustin May is headed to the injured list, as first reported by the "Foul Territory" show (which is mainly hosted by top insider Ken Rosenthal). It's unclear how long May is going to be out, but it could effectively be a shutdown for the embattled righty, who was 0-3 with a 7.47 ERA over his last three starts before being moved to the bullpen.

MassLive's Chris Cotillo was told that May's mysterious injury is "not expected to be as serious one." Considering the righty's struggles since coming over in a trade deadline deal, it wouldn't be surprising if this is a classic "phantom injury" situation with May and the Red Sox. Either way, the Red Sox are turning to one of their top pitching prospects to fill the void.

According to multiple reports, the Red Sox are filling May's spot on the roster with lefty Connelly Early, who is set to immediately make his major-league debut and start against the Athletics in Sacramento. Early, 23, is the Red Sox' No. 4 pitching prospect and No. 6 overall in the system at MLB Pipeline. That list still includes lefty Payton Tolle, who has already made the jump to the major leagues and could be there to stay, considering his talent and pedigree.

Additionally, according to Tommy Cassell, the Red Sox are also expected to call up righty Kyle Harrison from Triple-A Worcester for their series in Sacramento. Harrison is expected to make his Red Sox debut Wednesday.

Syndication: Worcester Telegram Connelly Early walks off the mound during the Worcester Red Sox game at Polar Park on Aug. 12, 2025.

Originally coming over from the Rafael Devers trade, Harrison would be one of the last pieces standing. The Sox spun off outfielder James Tibbs III in the trade to acquire May, and have placed reliever Jordan Hicks on the IL. Pitcher Jose Bello still remains from the Devers trade, but is currently with the FCL Red Sox in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.