Patriots cut training camp standout cornerback

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback DJ James (30) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are making a move at cornerback. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is waiving cornerback D.J. James.

James, 24, initially joined the Patriots on their practice squad last season after being released by the Seattle Seahawks during final roster cuts. He didn't appear in any games, but was signed to a futures contract this offseason.

In training camp this year James was one of the team's surprise standouts. With starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis both out for extended periods of time, James got extended run and made the most of his opportunities, ultimatley landing a spot on the 53-man roster.

However, James' usage in the season opener was limited. Even without Gonzalez playing, James played just two snaps on defense, and five on special teams.

After moving on from James the Patriots have five cornerbacks on their roster in Gonzalez, Davis, Alex Austin, Marcus Jones, and Charles Woods. They also have multiple cornerbacks on the practice squad including Corey Ballentine, who was elevated for last week's game and played a significant special teams role.

Still, having one fewer cornerback on the Patriots roster does put Gonzalez's status more in the spotlight. There should be more of an update on him on Wednesday, when the Patriots hold their first practice of the week.