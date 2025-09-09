4 Final Thoughts on Patriots-Raiders, plus 1 on the Dolphins

Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders and Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots embrace following the game at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots need to remedy their quarterback problem.

As drastic as that may sound, that's not to say the Pats need to do anything drastic with Drake Maye, or that he's that much of a problem -- yet. He's their starter and will be for the foreseeable future, regardless. But they need to put him in a better position to succeed than they did in Sunday's season opener, and that falls mainly on head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Vrabel is no offensive guru, but he's the lead decision-maker for the football operation, and he's ostensibly in charge of grooming Maye as a leader. So, some onus is on Vrabel to keep Maye calm and confident heading into games, as opposed to the jittery quarterback he projected to be early in what ended up a 20-13 loss to the Raiders.

But it's entirely on McDaniels to plan the offense in a way that gets Maye into a rhythm, sets a good tone, starts strong. If Maye's postgame comments are any indication, there's a simple solution, which will be the basis of the first of four final thoughts on New England's loss to Las Vegas...

Get The 'First First Down'

Maye didn't complete a pass in his season debut until 10:38 had elapsed in the first quarter, and part of that is on him. His first pass attempt sailed way wide of an open DeMario Douglas on a simple out route to the right. But for Maye, the Patriots are better off going even simpler to start games.

On the Pats' very first offensive play of the game, a pass play from the shotgun, Maye appeared to immediately look to the tight ends, both going 15–20 yards down the field. He quickly sees that they're both tightly covered, and takes off for a short scramble. He had Stefon Diggs wide open on a shallow crosser, but never looked his way. The play looked as if Diggs wasn't the first read, but perhaps he should've been.

Maye spoke after the game about the importance of getting that first chain-mover under his belt. Perhaps something as simple as a crosser to Diggs or a check-down would've sufficed, over what they actually tried.

"I think my decision on the first drive coming out was the one that killed the drive, and then from there, kind of from then on just got to get the first first down," Maye said. "I think once we get the first down, we moved the ball well and got in a rhythm, and I think it's an adjustment from halftime. I think I've got to do a better job of getting the guys and making throws.

"I thought the guys up front battled hard. I think they blocked pretty well up front, I thought, and like I said, just get the first first down, and from there just make some better throws, be more accurate, and I think getting points out of that first drive would have been huge."

The first third-down miss to Douglas was a simple play, and one that Maye should hit when he has a clean pocket and can step into the throw, no matter what the situation. But the problem is the Patriots (McDaniels?) had already made it unnecessarily difficult for him. They ostensibly tried to go for a deep shot on the first play, then ran for a minimal gain on second down. Maye was already spinning a bit before that play. No wonder he sailed it.

One of the strengths of the McDaniels offense should be to take the easy money when it's there. So hopefully, when they review this same film, they see that Maye would be better off starting simple and small, then you can open up the offense.

And that's especially the case if Maye is a little amped up. That'll be Vrabel's department to keep his most important locker room leader on an even keel the best he can. But with the benefit of hindsight, it might be optimal to just get Maye started slowly in these games, and establish that rhythm, before trying anything too big.

Release The TreVeyon

A second look at the All-22 reveals that the Raiders had prepared to key in on rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, who played last season under Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly at Ohio State. You could say the Vegas defensive staff had some intel.

But the truth remains: Henderson was underutilized. The rookie was on the field for only five of 18 running plays (and got the ball every time). But more egregious is that Henderson was on the field for only 19 of 55 dropbacks for Maye. For all of Henderson's talent as a runner, he's also NFL-ready as a pass-protector, and almost certainly would've posted a better pass-blocking grade than Stevenson's 56.4 at Pro Football Focus. Henderson has no pass-blocking grade, because they never used him as one.

Yes, it's early, and it's reasonable to want to preserve the rookie, ease him in, etc. Nobody's asking him to play 70 snaps, get 30 touches and pick up the blitz for the other 40. But they drafted this kid 38th overall for a reason, and it wasn't to spend 65% of the game on the bench.

How To Make Will Work

Will Campbell, that is. How can the Patriots put their rookie left tackle in position to succeed? How can he be used as a weapon, as much as you'd expect from a tackle?

For starters, commit to actually running in his direction. There's no greater example of this than a third-and-1 play late in the second quarter on Sunday. Rhamondre Stevenson took the backward pitch (classic McDaniels) and momentarily worked toward the sideline, where Campbell had broken out to the flat for upfield blocking. He instead cut back toward the inside, where it looked like a lane had developed, but multiple would-be tacklers had shed their blocks just as Stevenson cut. No gain.

Had Stevenson simply ran behind Campbell, he would've had a much better chance of reaching the sticks.

Courtesy NFL Pro Film Room

The Patriots averaged 5.7 yards per carry on runs to the "left end" on Sunday, according to NFL Game Stats & Info. These numbers can be misleading, though. For instance, the Pats averaged 2.6 yards per carry on runs to the "left tackle," but the problems often started before the back ever got to Campbell.

Take this play from Sunday (first clip). It's in the books as a "left tackle" run, but it's actually center Garrett Bradbury that gets beat right off the snap by the Raiders' Thomas Booker IV, who then blows up fullback Jack Westover. The latter can't get to the second level in time, and so linebacker Devin White is left unblocked to tackle Henderson for a 2-yard loss.

And as you can see in the video, Campbell did his job sealing off the left side of the "wall." Henderson has a huge running lane if Bradbury can block his guy, and Westover can get to White in time.

Campbell finished with a 78.2 run-blocking grade at PFF, while no one else on the Patriots finished with better than a 61.3 (Morgan Moses). Needless to say, the Patriots need to maximize his NFL-ready talent as a run-blocker more than they did against the Raiders.

Barmore Dictates Things

The initial evaluation of the loss to the Raiders was that defensive tackle Christian Barmore had a quiet start to the season. But there's a reason for that: Barmore was double-teamed constantly, at a minimum chipped by a second blocker.

In other words, the Raiders went into the game making sure that Barmore wouldn't wreck it. He generated just one total pressure with that added attention. But that opened things up for teammate Milton Williams, who had a more productive day (4 total pressures), and edge rusher Harold Landry, who led the team with eight total pressures (via PFF).

Unfortunately, the game highlighted the harsh reality that the Patriots lack a true impact edge rusher to complement Barmore. They had a much more effective rush when they also had Matthew Judon playing at an All-Pro-caliber level off the edge. They can't fix that problem this year, so they'll have to hope they can get more out of K'Lavon Chaisson and Keion White.

1 Thought On The Dolphins

