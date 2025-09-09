Parker Romo might have another chance to win a starting kicking job

Former New England Patriots kicker Parker Romo has a new team. On Tuesday Romo signed with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Romo was with the Patriots in training camp, battling with rookie sixth-round pick Andy Borregales for the starting kicking job. Despite hitting a higher percentage of his field goals over the course of the summer, Romo was released during final roster cuts with the job going to Borregales.

"I thought it was competitive. I thought Parker really improved from the spring to the summer, and I think just the entire body of work, we felt like Andy was going to be our kicker," Vrabel said at the time. "Again, I appreciate Parker's competitiveness and how he worked, and I wish him well. Those are always difficult decisions, and again, we're going to do everything we can to support Andy, and he knows he's got to make them. That's the job of the kicker. You’ve got to make them, and I expect that he will."

The decision came after Romo went 39-of-43 (90.7%) over the summer, with three of his four misses all coming on one day midway through camp. Meanwhile Borregales was 46-of-55 (83.6%), with his workload increasing over the final few weeks of the preseason as it became clear he was going to be the starter.

With Vrabel mentioning the 'entire body of work' it is worth noting that Borregales had a better spring, hitting 19 of his 20 attempts while Romo hit 15 of 20. Borregales also looked to be better on kickoffs.

Whatever the reason, it now looks like Romo might have another chance to win a kicking job. His signing comes after starting Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (another former Patriot, who was briefly on the team's practice squad in 2019) struggled in the season opener, missing a game-tying 44-yard field goal while banking another kick in and having a kickoff come up short of the landing zone.

Those issues came after Koo had a down season last year. The Falcons worked out multiple veteran kickers on Tuesday, with Romo getting the spot.

"There's no secrets around here how we go about our business," Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said on Monday before signing Romo. "There will always be a highly competitive atmosphere…we'll definitely look at outside and inside the building."

As for the kicker the Patriots kept, Borregales went 2-of-3 in his debut on Sunday. He missed his first career NFL field goal attempt, just wide right from 40 yards out.