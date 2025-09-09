Kendrick Bourne could have quick reunion with familiar quarterback on new team

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Just a couple of weeks after getting released by the New England Patriots, Kendrick Bourne has a new team. It's actually his old team, with multiple reports on Monday indicating that Bourne is signing with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Bourne, 30, began his career with the 49ers who signed him as a UDFA out of Eastern Washington in 2017. In 58 games over four years in San Francisco he caught 137 passes for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2021 Bourne signed with the Patriots as a free agent. He had a promising first season catching 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns but failed to replicate that success over the last four years, which included a torn ACL midway through the 2023 season. Bourne was cut by the Patriots after initial roster cuts this year, after battling an injury that held him out for the second half of training camp.

Now back in San Francisco Bourne will see many familiar faces - and not just from his previous stint with the team. He'll also be reunited with former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who was his QB during that 2021 season and over his first three years in New England.

During that time Jones targeted Bourne 161 times, resulting in 119 catches for 1,477 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only Jakobi Meyers saw more targets from Jones during his Patriots tenure.

Jones signed with the Niners this spring to back up starter Brock Purdy. However, Bourne and Jones could have an on-field reunion soon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Purdy is dealing with both left shoulder and toe injuries, and his status for this Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints is up in the air. If Purdy can't go, Jones would get the start.