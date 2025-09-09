Jeremiah Pharms was not a free agent for long

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Just a few days after waiving defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms, the New England Patriots are bringing him back. On Tuesday, the team announced they signed Pharms to their practice squad.

Pharms, 28, has been with the Patriots since 2022. He signed as a UDFA after stints in the CIF (arena football) and USFL.

After spending his entire first season on the practice squad Pharms started appearing in games in 2023. He's played in 28 games with five starts over the last two years, recording 42 tackles with two sacks.

This year Pharms made the initial 53-man roster out of camp. He was then released the day before the season opener as the team signed defensive tackle Cory Durden off the practice squad to the active roster. Durden played seven snaps on Sunday.

Now back on the practice squad, Pharms could still appear in games for the Patriots. Each practice squad player can be elevated for up to three games a season, with teams limited to two elevated players per week. Pharms is one of three defensive tackles on the Patriots' practice squad, along with Fabien Lovett and International Pathway Player David Olajiga.