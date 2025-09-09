Jabrill Peppers lands with new team on Patriots’ 2025 schedule

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (3) celebrates after a tackle during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jabrill Peppers has a new team -- and they're coming to Foxborough in less than two weeks' time.

As first reported Tuesday by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Peppers is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are set to face the Pats in Week 3 at Gillette Stadium. Peppers was the most surprising release of the Patriots' final roster cuts, and seemed to publicly disagree with the move, at least with the team's supposed reasoning for it.

The veteran safety also reportedly came up in trade rumors prior to his release, but the Patriots apparently couldn't find a taker for the 29-year-old.

Peppers played 38 games with 26 starts over three seasons with the Patriots, logging 178 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions in that span. He also earned a spot as a team captain for the 2024 season, but was removed from that role amid legal troubles.

Amid a leadership purge by new Pats head coach Mike Vrabel, Peppers managed to survive all of training camp and the preseason, and even final roster cuts. But ostensibly, a disagreement between Peppers and the team ultimately led to his release.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are dealing with fresh injuries in their secondary. Safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. both exited their win over the New York Jets on Sunday with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Eric Canha-Imagn Images New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) heads to the practice fields for 2025 training camp.

On top of adding depth and more experience to a safety room that already included veterans Juan Thornhill and Miles Killebrew, Peppers seems like he'll have revenge on his mind when the Steelers visit the Patriots on Sept. 21. Peppers cryptically posted on X on Monday: "Crazy how life work".