Garrett Crochet bounces back amid innings concern

Garrett Crochet was fading, until he wasn't.

The Red Sox ace had a sneaky-tough matchup in front of him on Monday night against the Athletics, who are seventh in the major leagues in OPS against lefties. So, few predicted what Crochet would do after taking the mound, especially coming off his worst outing of the season.

Crochet logged seven shutout innings, struck out 10, and allowed three total baserunners -- two singles and (gasp!) a double. He improved to 15-5 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.57, while extending his major-league-best strikeout total to 228.

It may be an uphill battle over Crochet's final few starts to best the Tigers' Tarik Skubal for the American League Cy Young award, but he's likely to finish at worst second in that race. And he's gotten to this point while shattering his career-high innings total in a single season, which by the way also leads the majors at 185.1.

Perhaps more promising for Crochet is that his underlying metrics suggest he's just fine from a physical standpoint. His fastball topped out at 98 mph with an average velocity of 96.1 (via Baseball Savant), and induced 21 swings and misses on 55 total swings, while inducing whiffs consistently with all his pitches.

Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park.

It's a reasonable concern to look at Crochet's workload and the fact that he's in uncharted territory in his career. A curiously sloppy outing against the Cleveland Guardians, in which he allowed seven runs over six innings (including four home runs) indicated that he could be starting to slide. Just as the Red Sox hit the home stretch of what looks like their first season back in the playoffs since 2021.