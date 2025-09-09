LISTEN LIVE

Cole Strange signed by Patriots’ upcoming opponent

Former New England Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange has reportedly signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Cole Strange is back in the AFC East. He's also now on the New England Patriots' upcoming schedule.

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins signed Strange off the Cleveland Browns practice squad. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the signing and noted that Strange could be in uniform as early as this week as the Dolphins deal with injuries along the offensive line. The Dolphins' opponent this week? The Patriots.

That would line up the Patriots to face their 2022 first-round pick in South Beach this Sunday. Strange started 29 games for the Patriots over the last three years, but missed significant time over the last two due to a severe knee injury. He was waived by the team this summer during final roster cuts.

Strange was initially signed to the Browns' practice squad shortly after being released. While it was reported at the time that the Browns planned on signing strange to their active roster at some point, he now makes that jump quicker by signing with Miami (all practice squad players are eligible to be signed to other teams' active rosters at any point).

The Dolphins may be looking to add insurance after starting right guard James Daniels suffered a pec injury three snaps into Sunday's opener. He is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to ESPN's James Fowler. Kion Smith, who replaced Daniels in that game, had previously only played tackle during five games of the 2023 NFL season.

With this signing, Strange becomes the second former Patriot on Tuesday to be added to the team's upcoming schedule. Safety Jabrill Peppers, who was also released following roster cuts, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers - the Pats' Week 3 opponent - earlier on Tuesday.

