Stefon Diggs reacts to quiet Patriots debut in loss to Raiders

Stefon Diggs didn't light the world on fire like many may have hoped in his first game for the Patriots, but it wasn't necessarily his fault.

Diggs caught 6 of 7 targets for 57 yards in the Pats' season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a game in which Kayshon Boutte (6 catches, 103 yards) emerged as Drake Maye's favorite target. Our own data at 98.5 The Sports Hub has Diggs down for 41 offensive snaps (57.7%), which would put him at third behind Boutte (57 snaps) and DeMario Douglas (44), and just ahead of Mack Hollins (38). Pro Football Reference has Diggs at 29 snaps on offense and eight on defense, which sounds off.

Either way, it was perhaps a lighter workload than expected for Diggs. So, for him to contribute six catches was actually a pleasant surprise. But the veteran wideout is trying to keep an even keel, amid losing and a relative lack of snaps/targets in the process.

“Decent, it was my first game back, I was just happy to be back," Diggs said. "It is a lot of plays out there, we got a lot of players too. So, doing my job is important to me, and I am continuing to do that.”

Diggs was on the field for 31 of 42 snaps with three-receiver sets, as Hollins cut into those. They used a three-man group of Boutte, Diggs, and Douglas on 24 of 48 snaps in 11 personnel (three receivers). Fifty percent feels quite low for that group, considering they were the clear top 3 receivers throughout camp.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

Two of Diggs' catches came on third down, and the Patriots converted one of them. The other came up just short. Diggs converted a first down on two other catches, meaning he moved the chains on half of his grabs. That feels like the right role for him going forward.