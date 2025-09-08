LISTEN LIVE

Score Tickets For New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 2 p.m. to kick off the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs!…

Sports Hub Staff
NHMS

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 2 p.m. to kick off the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs!

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!

New England's only NASCAR Cup Series weekend, Sept. 19-21, 2025, will also feature the Team EJP 175 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Round of 10 cutoff race & Mohegan Sun 100 Whelen Modified Tour race on Doubleheader Saturday plus SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels at The Flat Track on Friday!

To learn more or purchase tickets visit www.nhms.com

NASCARNew Hampshire Motor Speedway
Sports Hub StaffAuthor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect