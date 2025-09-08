Score Tickets For New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 2 p.m. to kick off the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs!

Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!

New England's only NASCAR Cup Series weekend, Sept. 19-21, 2025, will also feature the Team EJP 175 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Round of 10 cutoff race & Mohegan Sun 100 Whelen Modified Tour race on Doubleheader Saturday plus SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels at The Flat Track on Friday!