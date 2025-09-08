Real or fake? What will we continue to see from the Patriots’ season opener

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hands the ball off to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Week 1 is always the wildest, sloppiest, most chaotic, and overall most unpredictable week of the NFL season. While it's the first chance fans have to learn about the team they'll be watching all year, the results can often be misleading when looking back on the big-picture outlook of the team.

Take last year's Patriots as an example. They went into Cincinnati and exceeded expectations by knocking off the Bengals 16-10 playing a physical, disciplined game. As we know now, that kind of game was the exception rather than the norm for that team.

After the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in this year's season opener, the questions present themselves again - what was real and indicative of who the 2025 Patriots will be? And what was a one-game flash in the pan? Let's look at some of the more surprising storylines from the game on Sunday and try to figure out which will carry over in the coming weeks.

A pass-heavy offense

Coming into the season the Patriots seemed built to run the football. They'd built up a strong running back room, their offensive linemen all excelled traditionally as run blockers, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has historically leaned on the run game as a play-caller. This specific matchup seemed to present even more reason to run, given the weather and the Raiders' pass rush.

Yet Drake Maye threw the ball 46 times on Sunday, tied for the most in the league in Week 1 heading into Monday Night Football. That's the most attempts by a Patriots quarterback in a game since Mac Jones threw 54 times in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. It's the third-most pass attempts by a Patriots quarterback in the post-Tom Brady era.

After rushing for just 2,8 yards per carry on designed runs beyond the third down gadget play to TreVeyon Henderson in the first half, the Patriots went away from the run almost entirely in the second half. They called just two designed run plays over the final 30 minutes - an end-around to DeMario Douglas and a handoff up the middle to Antonio Gibson.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged those issues were a reason the Patriots went away from the run in the second half. "The bottom line is we have to run the ball better and we have to run it more efficiently because then I think that all opens up some more of the stuff that we're doing, can do and want to be able to do so that it's not just a drop-back passing game," he said.

What was weirder is as little as the Patriots ran, they really only ran to one side. Despite having the power of Mike Owenu and Morgan Moses on the right side the Patriots ran just once to the right - a two-yard gain - according to PFF. Instead they favored the left side behind the rookie duo of Will Campbell and Jared Wilson.

Why the Patriots favored the left side is tough to say. Perhaps they wanted to run away from Maxx Crosby, who often lines up on the right side of the offense.

All of that being said, this one doesn't feel like a coming trend. It certainly sounds like the Patriots want to involve the ground game more, they just need to execute better to do so. They should have a chance to do that next week against a Dolphins team that allowed 156 yards on the ground to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

Prediction: FAKE

Pass protection holds up

While the Patriots' run blocking was a surprise letdown, the pass protection was a surprise positive. Their clearest losses came in the biggest moments of the game which obviously isn't ideal, but big picture the unit held up well.

Maye was pressured on just 30.2% of his dropbacks, which was the 14th-lowest rate in the NFL. For comparison, a 30% pressure rate would have ranked top 10 in the NFL in 2024, while last year's Patriots line allowed pressure on 40.7% of dropbacks (the worst rate in the league).

They accomplished this against a team with a solid pass rush, led by All-Pro Maxx Crosby. The Raiders pass rush also had plenty of chances to pin their ears back and tee off, with the Patriots abandoning the run game early.

As a pass blocker rookie Will Campbell held his own, although penalties were a bigger issue. Center Garrett Bradbury also turned in a clean sheet after struggling this summer.

Is this the new norm in New England? Probably not, based on some of the issues we saw this summer and the lack of depth if and when injuries come into play. This unit should be better than last year's, but top half of the league in pass blocking over 17 games would wildly exceed expectations.

Prediction: FAKE

Kayshon Boutte's breakout

The biggest bright spot for the Patriots in the loss may have been wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. He led the team with six catches for 103 yards, marking just the sixth time a wide receiver has had over 100 receiving yards in a game for the Patriots since 2021.

What really stood out about Boutte's game was how he helped extend drives. Five of his six catches went for first downs, with the sixth coming up less than a yard short on a 2nd & 14 (with the Patriots then converting the 3rd & 1). He was separating at the top of his routes, giving Maye easy windows to put the ball in.

In the second half the Patriots didn't target Boutte as much, which may have contributed to their offense slowing down. Will they go back to him this week?

They should. This game felt like a natural progression for Boutte, as he carried over much of what he did well in what was a strong training camp. If they're going to create more chunk plays (not even explosive plays, just gains of 10-25 yards), he's a player who should be able to help in that regard.

Prediction: REAL

Relying on the blitz

Terrell Williams wasn't shy to dial up the blitz in his first game as defensive coordinator. The Patriots blitzed on 43.6% of the Raiders' dropbacks on Sunday, the third-highest rate in Week 1 pending Monday Night Football. They converted 56.3% of those blitzes to pressures, the second-highest rate in the league (only two teams ahead of them blitzed more than 10 times).

There was some success with that added heat, but at other times the Patriots got beat - most notably on the 3rd & 20 late in the game that allowed the Raiders to kill a significant amount of clock.

Despite that, expect the blitzing to continue. Teams with two top-level man cornerbacks on the outside have more flexibility in sending pressure. Christian Gonzalez coming back will help further tie the gameplan together.

Prediction: REAL

Penalty problems

The Patriots were called for nine penalties on Sunday. That was tied for the seventh-most in the NFL (along with the Raiders). They averaged 6.5 penalties per game last year.

It wasn't any one thing that got them bad. They were called for a delay of game, two false starts, an illegal block, three offensive holdings, an unnecessary roughness, and a kickoff out of bounds (on the final onside kick).

Vrabel has talked about playing cleaner football and that comes with fewer penalties. However this is still a young team in a new system and at least early on, it woulnd't be surprising if that penalty number remains relatively high.