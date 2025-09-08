Patriots season opener a cause for resetting expectations

The 2025 Patriots season opener is in the rearview mirror. Now the postmortem dissection and analysis have begun.

We'll start with a pair of our own. Here's Matt Dolloff on the two most important people to this year's Pats team--Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye--and their shaky debut together. The Hub's Alex Barth shared his seven takeaways from the season opening 20-13 loss here.

In the clip above, Fred reminds fans what he's been saying for months: setting your expectations high on this team is a mistake. Hardy echoes that sentiment, pointing to the wide gap in talent between the Patriots and the league's elite teams, like Buffalo and Baltimore.

Patriots Season Opener: 20-13 Loss to Las Vegas

Jon Wallach brought a bit of positivity to the conversation, pointing out that there are bright spots in Will Campbell and Kayshon Boutte. This is a sharp contrast from last season, where fans could tell a quarter into a game that the Pats were not going to win.