Patriots season opener a cause for resetting expectations
Maybe your expectations for the season were already in line, but they probably weren’t.
The 2025 Patriots season opener is in the rearview mirror. Now the postmortem dissection and analysis have begun.
We'll start with a pair of our own. Here's Matt Dolloff on the two most important people to this year's Pats team--Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye--and their shaky debut together. The Hub's Alex Barth shared his seven takeaways from the season opening 20-13 loss here.
In the clip above, Fred reminds fans what he's been saying for months: setting your expectations high on this team is a mistake. Hardy echoes that sentiment, pointing to the wide gap in talent between the Patriots and the league's elite teams, like Buffalo and Baltimore.
Patriots Season Opener: 20-13 Loss to Las Vegas
Jon Wallach brought a bit of positivity to the conversation, pointing out that there are bright spots in Will Campbell and Kayshon Boutte. This is a sharp contrast from last season, where fans could tell a quarter into a game that the Pats were not going to win.
Finally, ESPN's Mike Reiss tied it all together when he joined the show at 7:25. He does that all season long on Monday mornings, by the way. Watch Mike break down the season-opening loss right here, then keep tabs on his latest for ESPN here.