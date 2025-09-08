Bruins extend minor-league affiliation with Maine

Feb 14, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Bruins logo during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center.

The Boston Bruins are keeping it in New England from top to bottom, with the Bruins confirming an extension with Maine Mariners as the franchise's ECHL affiliate through the 2027-28 season Monday.

“We are proud to extend our affiliation with the Maine Mariners through the 2027-28 season,” P-Bruins general manager Evan Gold said in a statement confirming the extension. “It has been a pleasure getting to know and collaborate with Dexter Paine over the past year-plus of his ownership tenure, and we are confident that his and the entire Mariners staff’s dedication to developing players and competing for championships fully aligns with our organizational development model.

"The Bruins are excited to continue working with the Mariners to prepare our prospects for the next levels.”

The Mariners, who play in Portland, have been playing in the ECHL since 2018, originally serving as the ECHL affiliate of the Rangers before becoming the Black and Gold's ECHL affiliate in 2021. The Mariners marked the return of pro hockey to Portland following the shuttering of the AHL's Portland Pirates in 2016.

And for the Bruins, the decision to align with the Mariners as the club's ECHL affiliate is the closest the Bruins have had an ECHL affiliate to Boston in some time, with their recent previous affiliates playing in Atlanta and South Carolina.

“We are excited to extend our affiliation agreement with the Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins. It is an important step for our franchise as we align the Mariners with these two historic franchises” Mariners owner & governor Dexter Paine said in a statement. "Stabilizing and growing the partnership with both Boston and Providence was a priority of mine after purchasing the team last fall.

"I want to thank Cam Neely, Don Sweeney and Evan Gold, and we look forward to many great years as part of the Bruins development pipeline.”

The greatest success story from Maine to Boston since the sides reignited a Maine-to-Boston pipeline is certainly Justin Brazeau.