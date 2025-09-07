Patriots begin 2025 season with 20-13 loss to Raiders

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Up 10-7, the Patriots had every reason to feel good about their game against the Raiders through one half of play Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

After they allowed Geno Smith and the Raiders to march 71 yards down the field for a game-opening score (and in just nine plays and 2:43), the Patriots buckled down and downright stymied the Raiders. For the remainder of the first half, the Raiders punted three times, Smith threw a pick, and Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson missed a field goal. All while the Patriots put up 10 points the other way, giving New England a three-point lead through 30 minutes.

The second half brought about a different story for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots, however, as the team failed to make key stops on defense or make some key conversions on offense on the way to a 20-13 loss to Pete Carroll's Raiders.

For the Patriots, things didn't truly fall out of their favor until Carlson connected on a field goal to give Las Vegas a 10-point lead with 6:42 left in the game, while the final knockout punch seemingly came on a 36-yard grab by Raiders wideout Dont'e Thornton on a 3rd-and-20 late in the fourth quarter.

On their first scoring drive of the season, Drake Maye and the Patriots went 77 yards on a 14-play drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Pop Douglas. Beyond the two-yard finisher from Maye to Douglas, the drive also featured 20-plus yard passes that hit both Kayshon Boutte and Hunter Henry, and with the Boutte grab coming on what was a 3rd-and-10 for New England.

But in the second half, Maye and the New England offense went six plays down the field before Maye threw an interception. And from there, the Patriots went five plays and a yard backwards, four plays and three yards forward, and then nine plays and just 24 yards, with all three drives ending in a Patriots punt.

For as bad as it looked for Maye and the Patriots, there was no denying the adjustments made by the Raiders at halftime. It was downright staggering how badly Maxx Crosby and the Raiders were all over Maye in the second half. That immense pressure led to the aforementioned interception and what was almost another turnover in the fourth quarter, with the ball knocked out of Maye's hand before Patriots rookie Will Campbell jumped on the ball to keep in the Pats' hands.

In the first Week 1 start of his career, Maye finished with completions on 30 of his 46 passing attempts for 287 yards and a score, along with four rushes and 11 yards on the ground. Maye was also sacked three times by the day’s end.

Boutte was certainly the most noticeable and productive of Maye's weapons, with 103 yards and catches on six of his seven targets in the loss. And playing in his first game since suffering a torn ACL as a member of the Texans last October, Stefon Diggs had a notable day, with six catches and 57 yards.

Smith, meanwhile, went 24-for-34 for 362 yards and a touchdown.

And for an offense featuring high-end talents like Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, it was ex-Patriot Jakobi Meyers who seemed to torch his former club throughout the day, with eight catches (10 targets) and 97 yards in the win.

Going against the versatile Raider offense, veteran linebacker Harold Landry III had a strong Patriot debut with 2.5 sacks, while Christian Elliss led all Patriot defenders with eight tackles. And it was safety Jaylinn Hawkins who came through with New England's first interception of the 2025 season.

Elsewhere on the defensive side of things, the Patriots were forced to play this contest without All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), while cornerback Charles Woods (groin) was also downgraded to out before the game.