Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a season-opening loss to the Raiders?

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots are off to an inauspicious start to the Mike Vrabel era, as they dropped a 20-13 decision to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. They are now 0-1 on the young season.

Quarterback Drake Maye had plenty of plays he'd like to have back, which we'll get into below. The Pats had their bright spots on each side of the ball, but couldn't overcome their lowest moments over the course of the afternoon, especially in a second half in which they were outscored 13-3.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the players graded UP or DOWN based on Sunday's game...

DOWN: QB Drake Maye

Shaky start to Maye's second season. He finished completing 65.2% of his passes for 287 yards, but only one passing touchdown, to pair with an interception, for a subpar 80.6 passer rating. He missed a handful of throws with receivers open and his decision-making was hit-or-miss. Consider a second-down play in the fourth quarter where Maye scrambled right and decided to throw the ball to Antonio Gibson when he looked to have a lane toward the sticks. The ball fell incomplete.

Maye's worst moment of the game happened with pressure in his face from the Raiders' Maxx Crosby, stunting inside against Mike Onwenu (more on him below). Maye threw it as he was hit, causing a sailing, fluttering ball that landed in the hands' of Las Vegas' Isaiah Pola-Mao for an interception.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots makes a pass during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

The pick seemingly shifted momentum entirely in the Raiders' favor. The Patriots punted for the next four possessions in a row after that. The Raiders, meanwhile, cashed in on the pick, as Geno Smith completed passes of 23 and 19 yards on the way to a touchdown run by Ashton Jeanty.

UP: WR Kayshon Boutte

Boutte led the way among Patriots pass-catchers, catching 6 of 8 targets for 103 yards. After looking to build a rapport with quarterback Drake Maye in their first season together, the pair appear to be taking a step forward. Boutte has emerged early as the Patriots' most consistently reliable downfield threat for a QB whose strength is pushing the ball down the field.

UP: LB Harold Landry

The Patriots defense come out of this game with some questions, but Landry is not one of them. The ex-Titans linebacker logged 2.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, 3 tackles for loss, and 5 total tackles in his Patriots debut, as he consistently disrupted his matchups against Smith and the Raiders in all situations.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images Harold Landry III #2 of the New England Patriots reacts after sacking Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders (not pictured) during the game at Gillette Stadium.

DOWN: DT Christian Barmore

The game was a little underwhelming for both of the Patriots' supposed stalwart defensive tackles, Barmore and Milton WIlliams. Barmore was able to make five tackles and get to the ballcarrier more as the game went on, but was a virtual non-factor as a pass-rusher. Williams was at least able to make two QB hits and a tackle for loss. The Pats are going to need a lot more out of Barmore in order to win games this season.

UP: CB Carlton Davis

Having to make his Patriots debut with No. 1 corner Christian Gonzalez out, Davis made his presence felt. He made the downfield pass breakup that led to Jaylinn Hawkins' interception and also made four tackles. Smith hit some long passes against soft coverage on some plays, but we're blaming the lack of pressure more than the secondary for those moments. Overall, the Pats secondary is in good hands, especially when they finally get Gonzalez back.

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) breaks up a pass against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during the game at Gillette Stadium.

DOWN: OG Mike Onwenu

Onwenu was blocking against Crosby and couldn't quite hold his own on the play that led to Maye's interception. He and center Garrett Bradbury also struggled at times to get a push up the middle in the run game. Onwenu was the Pats' most consistent offensive lineman throughout camp, but is off to a curiously rough start to the 2025 campaign.

UP: TE Hunter Henry

Henry played the most offensive snaps of any skill player (68 of 71, 95.8%) and caught 4 of 8 targets for 66 yards, as all his catches felt big (at least one of his targets was too high as he was wide open). He was also solid when helping as an extra blocker in-line, which helped the Pats deliver surprisingly serviceable pass protection. Henry is an invaluable piece of the Patriots offense and as reliable as anyone on the team.

DOWN: P Bryce Baringer

Despite Vrabel deserving plenty of scrutiny for deciding to punt down two scores with 4:53 eft in the fourth quarter, he did mention that he was hoping for a better punt, and he wasn't wrong. Baringer booted it only 21 yards out of bounds, extinguishing any hope of strong field position. And he only averaged 44.6 yards per punt on his other attempts, for a disappointign 40.7-yard average.

Leftover Notes...

LB Christian Elliss led the Patriots with eight tackles, including one particularly impressive open-field stop on Ashton Jeanty...RB Rhamondre Stevenson couldn't break enough tackles or make up for so-so blocking, as he finished with only 2.1 yards per carry...WR Stefon Diggs seemed to be on a bit of a pitch count (57.7% of snaps, only the fifth-most on the team), but made the most of the opportunities he did have by catching 6 of 7 targets for 57 yards, and has something to build on.

OT Will Campbell didn't seem out-of-place with his actual blocking, but did commit two false start penalties...Rookie kicker Andy Borregales was only 1-for-2 on field goals in his NFL debut, and his 40-yard miss came with what looked like a good, clean snap and hold.