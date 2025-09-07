Patriots’ coach and quarterback off to rough starts in 2025

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with Drake Maye #10 during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots don't have enough talent to hang with playoff teams on their own, but they were supposed to have a head coach and quarterback to keep them competitive.

One week in, the quarterbacking and coaching isn't nearly good enough.

Drake Maye's first career Week 1 start was a mixed bag of explosive throws and unforced errors, while head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff did not establish what they set out to accomplish in 2025, in a disappointing 20-13 defeat at the hands of the Raiders Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It was not good enough for either of the Patriots' two most important figures, as they entered this season knowing they would need Maye to elevate the offense and for Vrabel to restore a level of competence to the operation.

This wasn't incompetent, necessarily. But it was a letdown.

Most glaring was that, for all of Vrabel's talk about 'winning the second half,' the Patriots lost the final two quarters soundly. The Raiders outscored the Patriots 13-3 in the second half, and the Pats' lone points were a garbage-time field goal in the final minute of a 2-score game. Maye threw his first interception of the season on the Pats' first possession of the third quarter, then they punted on four straight possessions, as the Raiders overtook the lead and never looked back.

Vrabel also shoved himself under the microscope when he decided to punt with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter and the Patriots down 10 points. They didn't get the ball back until the clock read 1:48. It certainly didn't help that the punt in question was only 21 yards by Bryce Baringer, but who's in charge of making sure the punter's ready to go there? The guy who effectively threw him under the bus at the podium.

"I made a decision on fourth-and-10 with close to five minutes (left in the game) to punt and would like a better punt, and we had them stopped, and that was the plan, and that didn't work," Vrabel said. "Then they hit one, and we just didn't have enough time there at the end to do anything. That was the decision that I thought was best for us at the time, and that didn't work out. But situationally, we'll have to continue to improve. We moved the ball. We made the kick. We tried the onside (kick). You just can't get down two scores late in the game."

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

Speaking of decisions, Maye was subpar in arguably the two most important areas of quarterback play in the NFL: accuracy and decision-making. Several pass attempts needlessly sailed away from open receivers, including one that missed DeMario Douglas on the play before Maye threaded a pinpoint touchdown pass (that sequence may very well be the Drake Maye Experience™). Maye set a bad tone for the offense on their first drive, when he had Douglas wide open for a simple out route near the markers for what would've been an easy first down, had he hit Douglas in the hands. He slung it about five feet over the receiver's head.

Maye also needs to make better decisions over the course of the game. One small, but telling example: second-and-7, start of the fourth quarter, Maye escapes the pocket and runs right, and looks to have a lane toward the sticks, but instead opts to throw it for Antonio Gibson. The running back, in a precarious spot toeing the sideline, can't make the play. The next snap would see Maye pass the ball to himself after his attempt was deflected at the line.

"Yeah, there's plays throughout the game I wish I had back, and I can think of three or four for me that can help dictate the game," Maye said. "It's a bummer thinking back and looking back at those."

Mike Stobe/Getty Images Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

The game featured a lot of questionable decisions and poorly-executed plays that added up throughout the 60 minutes. The Patriots' coordinators shouldn't be left off the hook, either.

Why did Terrell Williams call for Christian Barmore and Milton Williams to drop into coverage on third down, while rushing Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, K'Lavon Chaisson, Christian Elliss, and Marcus Jones on a corner blitz, on the play that led to the Raiders' opening-drive touchdown? Why did Josh McDaniels call a deep jump-ball to Mack Hollins on fourth-and-1, which actually led to a bailout flag for defensive pass interference? And don't get me started with the backward pitch on third-and-1.

It's a lot to clean up -- from the top down. Maye had several chances to hit open receivers in soft areas of the Raiders' zone defense, and just missed them. Vrabel and his coordinators hurt the team with their own decisions and play-calls at times. We already know the players themselves aren't on the high end of the talent scale, but that's where the coaching and quarterback play were supposed to make up for their deficiencies.