Mike Vrabel explains key punt decision from Patriots opener

A major area of focus coming away from the New England Patriots' season opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday was a decision by new head coach Mike Vrabel to punt late in the game. That decision - and the sequence that preceded it, may have been what ultimately closed the door on the Patriots' starting 1-0.

Down 20-10 with just under 5:00 to play, the Patriots faced a 4th & 5 from their own 49-yard line. The offense was on the field, ready to try and keep the drive going to get within a score.

However, a false start on rookie tackle Will Campbell changed those plans. Backed up to a 4th & 10 Vrabel called the offense off the field and sent on the punt team. To make things worse, punter Bryce Baringer shanked the kick, which traveled a total of 21 yards before going out of bounds.

In response, the Raiders drained three minutes off the clock including hitting a 36-yard pass on 3rd & 20. That forced the Patriots to burn through two of their three timeouts. While the Patriots did force a punt to get the ball back, at that point they were in scramble mode down two scores with 1:48 left on the clock and one timeout.

After the game, Vrabel discussed his decision to punt.

"I made a decision on 4th-and-10 with close to five minutes to punt and would like a better punt, and we had them stopped, and that was the plan, and that didn't work," Vrabel explained. "Then they hit one [big play], and we just didn't have enough time there at the end to do anything. That was the decision that I thought was best for us at the time, and that didn't work out."

Had the Patriots gotten the 3rd & long stop, they likely would have gotten the ball back with just under three minutes. An incomplete pass on that play also would have meant they would have had all three of their timeouts.

"But situationally we'll have to continue to improve," Vrabel added. "We moved the ball. We made the kick. We tried the onside. You just can't get down two scores late in the game."

That was arguably the most impactful turning point in the game, but there were others. Drake Maye's interception seemed to change the momentum, and a missed 40-yard field goal from Andy Borregales in the first half would have had the Patriots chasing just a one-score deficit if he had hit it.