Bruins prospect finds next stop in NCAA career

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – APRIL 12: Western Michigan University Broncos supporters celebrate after Western Michigan University Broncos beat Boston University Terriers in the NCAA Men’s Division One National Championship at Enterprise Center on April 12, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The curious case of Bruins prospect Cole Spicer took its latest turn this month.

A man without a hockey home for the fall following Arizona State's decision to 'move on' earlier this summer, Spicer has since found one hell of a landing spot for 2025-26, with the forward officially signed to play for the defending national champion Western Michigan University for the 2025-26 season.

The announcement was made by WMU head coach Pat Ferschweiler.

Spicer's move to the Broncos' program comes on the heels of Spicer spending 2024-25 with USHL Dubuque, with nine goals and 35 points in 37 games for the Fighting Saints, along with two goals and five points in five postseason games.

Despite what was by all accounts a successful season in the USHL in 2024-25, questions and concerns followed Spicer in between his exit at Dubuque and what was supposed to be his start at Arizona State, with multiple sources telling 985TheSportsHub.com that Spicer was dealing with some health issues. The issues were believed to be enough to put his career in doubt, according to some.

The 5-foot-10 Spicer's health issues date back to his short-lived time at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, with Spicer dealing with post-concussion syndrome and ultimately becoming academically ineligible for the Bulldogs mid-season after playing in just 17 games during the 2023-24 season.

But if Spicer was given the clearance to play for a program like WMU, it's safe to assume that his health is in a better spot now than it was earlier this summer.

Of course, Spicer feels like a complete wild card as a prospect at this point.

A year ago, Spicer participated in Bruins development camp, but later announced that he would be taking an indefinite break from hockey... only to sign on with Dubuque a few months later. (For what it's worth, Spicer was not at development camp earlier this summer, and wasn't even listed as an injured player on the roster, meaning he's essentially been out of sight, out of mind for the Bruins.)