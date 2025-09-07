UNC’s Bill Belichick gives candid response to ongoing feud with Patriots

The two may be in different leagues these days, but the feud between Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots is not going away anytime soon.

From statements to radio interviews to Apple TV documentaries, there's no shortage of heat lobbed back and forth between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft since their 'mutual' split in 2024. And it's even hit the point of Patriots scouts and staffers being outright banned from the facilities at the University of North Carolina down in Chapel Hill, which is something Belichick freely admitted following his team's win over Charlotte last weekend.

“Yeah, well no, it’s clear that I’m not welcome there around their facility, so they’re not welcome at ours," Belichick said. "Pretty simple.”

To properly contextualize the weight of that kind of comment, reporters on site weren't hit with a, "We're on to Richmond." No, he outright admitted that Patriots staffers aren't allowed at the facility, and made a passing comment relating it back to how he's been treated by the Patriots since leaving the organization. This is bordering on Belichick vs. the Jets level of heat, you'd surmise.

The Patriots are clearly aware of their status on UNC grounds and have been since before the story broke, though Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel tried to take the high road when first asked about the reported ban last week.

"That's an individual choice and we'll cross that bridge when we start looking at players," Vrabel said last week when asked about the ban at UNC. "I want to focus on our football team, and that's their prerogative to make the decisions they feel like are best for them. And then we'll have to find other ways to get the information for any players that we want to look at at North Carolina."

But speaking with the competition on Monday, and after Belichick's comments this past weekend, Vrabel took more of a direct shot, noting that Belichick was clearly welcomed back at Foxborough considering that he attended the retirement ceremony the team held for Tom Brady in 2024.

Of course, things have certainly changed since then. There's been the aforementioned Apple TV series that painted Belichick in an extremely negative light, as well as Kraft admitting to The Breakfast Club that he fired Belichick after previous stating that it was a "mutual parting of ways." Earlier this year, Kraft also called hiring Belichick one of the biggest risks of his career, which ultimately prompted a response from Belichick citing the risk he took with the Patriots.

Belichick even took a shot at the Patriots in a sitdown with the Boston Globe's Ben Volin before the start of the UNC season, saying that not having to deal with an owner's son was one of the perks of coaching in college football compared to the NFL. That comment certainly felt like an obvious and undeniable jab at Jonathan Kraft, especially given the tenuous relationship that seemed to be developing between Belichick and the Krafts in their final years together.

Perhaps most shocking, however, is that this story comes out on the heels of Kraft acknowledging that he would like to build a Belichick statue next to the recently-unveiled Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium.

"When that great 20-year era ended, it was always my intention to commission a statue for both Tommy and Bill when their respective careers were over, playing and coaching," Kraft said to WBZ's Dan Roche in an interview. "When Bill's coaching career ends, we look forward to sitting down with him and having a statue made to be right next to Tommy."