7 takeaways from the Patriots’ season opening loss to the Raiders

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks with Drake Maye #10 during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Since his introductory press conference back in January, Mike Vrabel has talked about how his New England Patriots team would need to "take advantage of bad football" while simultaneously eliminating bad football of its own. In the season opener on Sunday, it failed in both regards in a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

That was particularly true in the second half. Penalties, turnovers, and other sloppy play resulted in the Raiders outgaining the Patriots 235 yards to 127 over the final 30 minutes, with 54 of the Patriots' yards coming on the final drive of the game when the Raiders were in a prevent-like defense.

"It's frustrating," Vrabel said after the game. "We just didn't do enough in the second half. Give them credit. We certainly didn't do enough. We had too many missed opportunities, too many penalties, the turnover, and things that just - didn't take advantage of bad football and then were able to have bad football ourselves...We have to embrace moving on, and we have to do that quickly and get these things fixed and go on the road and a division opponent."

There were two key self-inflicted wounds in the second half that highlighted this Patriots loss. We'll start with those as we get into our first takeaways of the year...

Drake Maye's interception

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It wasn't all perfect for Drake Maye in the first half - he had a couple of what have become characteristic early sprays - but at one point he did get in a rhythm. Between the first half and then the first drive of the second half he was 18-of-25 (72%) for 182 yards (7.3 yards per attempt) with a touchdown.

However, that first drive would come to an early end as Maye tried to throw through contact on a rush from Maxx Crosby, resulting in a sailed pass that was intercepted by safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. Following that play his accuracy took a hit and he seemed to take a more conservative approach.

From the interception until the final drive in which the Raiders were up two scores and mostly in a prevent-like defense, Maye went 7-of-12 (58.3%) for 51 yards (4.3 yards per attempt). As a team, the Patriots had 12 first downs on six drives before the interception, and two total first downs on the ensuing four drives in that second window of the game.

Over the summer, Maye did a good job of limiting his turnovers but also noticeably did not get derailed after turning the ball over or in periods where he struggled. That did not carry over to Week 1.

Vrabel had a leveled response to Maye's play after the game. "Without looking at the tape, I thought there were some good positive plays and really good command of what we were doing, and then there were times where maybe we or he missed somebody, and we'll have to see," he said. "It's a challenge playing quarterback in this league. We've got to help him out. We have to be more balanced. We have to use our run actions and be able to run the football. It's hard to turn it into a drop-back passing game in this league. That's just the facts."

Late-game punt

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Patriots still had a chance to get back into the game late in the fourth quarter. After hitting Diggs for a chunk play, the offense had the ball 1st & 10 just shy of midfield, with 6:15 left down 20-10.

Instead of continuing to push the ball, they went backwards. On the first play after the Diggs completion Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce easily split a combo block between Will Campbell and Rhamondre Stevenson, forcing a fumble from Maye in his windup. That set the Patriots back eight yards.

Despite getting set back the Pats were able to get back to a spot where they could conceivably go for it, a 4th & 5 from their own 49. Ultimately though, they wouldn't get the chance as Campbell false, started, pushing them back to 4th & long.

This highlighted a pattern we saw from Campbell in camp. For the majority of the summer he was solid, but when he had rough periods they tended to snowball, leading to multiple negative plays in quick succession before he got back on track. That showed up again here. For most of the day he was solid (he allowed just two pressures on 54 drop backs), but then allowed the pressure quickly followed by committing the penalty. He'd had a false start on the Patriots' previous drive as well.

That false start also led to what will likely be the most questioned decision from the coaching staff in this game. While the offense was ready to go on 4th & 5, Vrabel sent the punt team out on 4th & 10. To add insult to injury, Bryce Baringer shanked the punt, which traveled just 21 yards before sailing out of bounds. The Raiders responded by taking three minutes off the clock while making the Patriots burn two timeouts, essentially ending the game.

"I made a decision on 4th-and-10 with close to five minutes to punt and would like a better punt, and we had them stopped, and that was the plan, and that didn't work," Vrabel said after the game. "Then they hit one, and we just didn't have enough time there at the end to do anything. That was the decision that I thought was best for us at the time, and that didn't work out. But situationally we'll have to continue to improve."

A positive from the offense

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A lot will need to change for the Patriots' offense, but one player who may be able to help them do that is wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. Boutte carried over his performance from a strong summer and caught six passes for 103 yards, including five for 84 prior to the final drive.

In particular, Boutte was effective in the intermediate part of the field over the middle. He found holes in the Raiders' zone defense consistently creating opportunities to move the chains. Five of his six catches went for first downs, and the sixth came up a yard short on 2nd & 15.

Going away from finding him in those spots was one of the things Maye went away from later in the game. He handled himself well as the Patriots' chain mover. He was instrumental in Maye's solid start, then became less involved when the offense went cold.

Unique stat

A couple of oddities from this game - Drake Maye recorded his first career reception, catching a ball batted at the line and running for a couple of yards. As Zack Cox of NESN pointed out, that meant Maye finished with more receiving yards that Pop Douglas, who had a touchdown on his stat line. Douglas caught a two-yard touchdown from Maye early in the game, but on his only other catch got blown up on a screen for a loss, meaning he finished with -2 yards receiving.

Blitz happy

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

While the Josh McDaniels offense still had its familiar look, the bigger question heading into Sunday was what the defense was going to look like under Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. The first thing that stood out - the blitz.

The Patriots blitzed at a relatively high rate in this game. According to PFF's initial charting they sent extra rushers on 16 of 40 drop backs for Seattle. 50% of those blitzes resulted in pressure.

When Smith wasn't blitzed, the results were mixed. There were some plays where the Patriots got to Smith quickly with four rushers, but others where he had entirely too much time to throw.

Free agent signings Harold Landry and Milton Williams highlighted the Patriots' rush. Landry finished with 2.5 sacks, while Williams had a team-high six pressures. What was truly impressive about the Patriots rush when it was on is that it was often multiple players converging to meet at the quarterback, rather than just one guy getting pressure.

However there still may be more to tap into with this rush. Christian Barmore, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Keion White were relatively quiet in this regard combining for three pressures total (two for Chaisson, one for Barmore).

Now the question is, was this a gameplan wrinkle or the new standard? When Christian Gonzalez returns, it should make sense for the Patriots to send extra rushers with him and Carlton Davis on the outside. Will that be the plan against Miami and beyond?

Jaylinn Hawkins up and down day

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

It was a quite the day for returning safety Jaylinn Hawkins. He had some high highs, but some low lows.

Things started on the low end for Hawkins. He got caught flat-footed in coverage and was beat by Tre Tucker on the Raiders' opening touchdown. The Raiders picked on him a bit early, but he bounced back quickly by grabbing the tip-drill interception on the second Las Vegas drive.

Hawkins, primarily a deep safety, then started showing up in the backfield. He finished with two tackles for a loss, and additional run stuff, and picked up the first full sack of his career.

Later though, Hawkins committed a costly personal foul penalty lowering his head into a tackle. Three plays later, the Raiders scored the go-head touchdown.

With the release of Jabrill Peppers and demotion of Kyle Dugger (who started the game but played just seven snaps on defense), the Patriots safety position will be in the spotlight this season. Hawkins gave fans plenty to talk about on Sunday, but the results were a mixed bag. Meanwhile rookie safety Craig Woodson had a solid showing in his NFL debut. He finished second on the team with seven tackles including two for a loss, and allowed just two completions for six total yards.

Special teams watch

Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Rookie kicker Andy Borregales got off to an inauspicious start after winning the kicker job in camp. He missed his first career NFL field goal attempt, missing just right from 40 yards out. He bounced back hitting from 35 and 44 later in the game.