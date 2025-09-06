Patriots make one final roster change before season opener

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Cory Durden (69) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are making one final change to their active roster ahead of their season opener Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Saturday afternoon, the team announced it had signed defensive tackle Cory Durden off the practice squad and released defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms.

Durden, 26, was initially signed to the Patriots practice squad last week after final roster cuts. He entered the NFL as a UDFA out of NC State in 2023, initially spending time with the Detroit Lions before stops with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. The Giants waived him during final roster cuts.

In total Durden has appeared in eight NFL games over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle has recorded 13 tackles with one going for a loss. He appeared in all three preseason games for the Giants this year, including playing 20 snaps in the preseason finale against the Patriots in which me made two tackles.

To open up the roster spot the Patriots released Pharms, who has been with the team since the 2022 season. Intially signed after a stint in the USFL, Pharms spent his first NFL season on the practice squad. Over the last two years he played in 28 games, making five starts. He recorded 42 tackles and two sacks.

This move is one more step in the overhauling of the Patriots' roster. With Durden replacing Pharms the Patriots will have 28 of their 53 players on Sunday - 52.8% - be new additions who were not on the active roster or IR at the end of last year (that group does include cornerback DJ James, who finished last year on the Patriots' practice squad and then was re-signed).

On top of the changes to the active roster, the Patriots also announced their practice squad elevations for Sunday in cornerback Corey Ballentine and linebacker Mark Robinson. Ballentine, a six-year NFL veteran with 69 NFL games under his belt, should give the Patriots needed added depth on the boundary with Christian Gonzalez already ruled out for the game. Robinson has primarily been a special teams player during his NFL career. Both players signed with the Patriots after final roster cuts.