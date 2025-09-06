Milliken: A much different outcome for Payton Tolle in Round 2

Go back a week ago, Payton Tolle was on top of the world after shining on the biggest stage in baseball against Paul Skenes. Unfortunately, the growing pains of adjusting to the big leagues catches up to almost everyone, especially when you only pitched in 9 games above High-A before getting the call. That was what Tolle went through last night as he allowed 5 ER over 3 innings with only 2 strikeouts, 4 walks, 5 hits, 2 homers (both on the 4SFB), and 7 Whiffs.

Against the Pirates, who have the worst offense in baseball, Tolle was able to ride his 4SFB more with 60% usage and it racked up 9 Whiffs. It wasn’t as sharp on Friday night (51% usage), which was evident by his Called Strike Plus Whiff rate being cut in half. The Diamondbacks were clearly aware of his plan last time out and were ready to grind at-bats, attack velocity, and force him to throw his secondaries for strikes. He wasn’t able to do that consistently and with his control not being very sharp, it led to a short night for the lefty with only 77 pitches being thrown.

To the Diamondbacks credit, this is a big part of their identity. They’re 1st in the NL in terms of wFB (Fastball Runs Above Average). They’ve also been playing better baseball recently with a 20-13 record since the trade deadline and the 10th-best OPS over that period. Still, it shows that Tolle still has some growing to do when it comes to developing his arsenal, which was always expected. One of the most impressive things about Tolle so far has been his ability to make adjustments from start to start. Now, it’s time to see what that looks like at the big league level.

In a different way than the week before, Tolle said all the right stuff after the game and Alex Bregman gave him a bit of the Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell treatment with the way he was hyping up his future.

“We hate failing, but if you don’t fail, you’re not going to learn anything. … I can’t just go back to the hotel room, sit there, and feel sorry for myself. I’ve got to learn about something and be able to take it into next week,” explained Tolle. The Diamondbacks won’t be the last team to approach him this way, so now it’s about finding a way to work around that plan. Having your best fastball certainly helps, but you’re going to need to lean on your entire arsenal to survive some of the best lineups in the game.

“I think he’s going to have a hell of a career. … He wouldn’t be making that start if we didn’t believe in him. We believe he gives us a great chance to win every time he steps out there. I look forward to the next one and many more after that,” echoed Bregman. Those are the little things beyond the field that make someone like Bregman so valuable. In a game where there’s plenty of failure, it means a lot to a team’s culture to have someone constantly building people up and reminding them of the work they put in to get here.

Am I panicking over Tolle? Not one bit. These are the type of situations you bring on yourself when you have to depend on rookies down the stretch. The Red Sox aren’t the only team to do it, with the Mets leaning on Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong (I’m obsessed with this Tim Lincecum clone) in the midst of a playoff race. Problem is, there’s a wide range of outcomes that follows with a risk like this and so far the Red Sox are seeing that, which points right back to an underwhelming trade deadline from Craig Breslow and company.

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't checking on how Merrill Kelly and Shane Bieber are performing after each outing. Kelly now has a 2.98 ERA/4.34 FIP over 7 starts for the Rangers. Bieber a 4.15 ERA/2.74 FIP over 3 starts. Either one would give the Red Sox a major boost in the 4th or 5th spot. Sadly, we're stuck with Dustin May who has a 5.40 ERA/5.40 FIP since the trade deadline and is over 100 innings in a season for the first time since 2019 (132.1 IP).

The next start for Tolle will likely come against the Yankees at Fenway Park since he hasn’t worked on regular 4-day rest all season. Not to mention, with another off-day on Thursday, you can give him the same breather he got between his first start against the Pirates and this one against the Diamondbacks. That essentially makes him like a Friday Night Starter for the Red Sox.

It’ll be interesting to see how Tolle’s secondaries look against another team that has done damage on fastballs this season. In terms of wFB, the Yankees are the only other squad that are ranked above the Diamondbacks. I’ll also be checking to see where his velocity sits, with it being down half a tick on the 4SFB in Arizona. Not overly surprising considering that Tolle likely had a bit of adrenaline going in his debut (set a career-high by maxing out at 99.2 MPH), but that stuff will be something to keep an eye on with him already throwing 17.2 more innings than he did a year ago.

Chris Hatfield of Sox Prospects recently mapped out a potential starting pitcher plan for the Red Sox leading up to the playoffs, and barring some dramatic change in usage/role, Tolle should get 3 more starts before the playoffs roll around. There likely won’t be a need for a 4th starter until the ALDS at that point, which is obviously no guarantee with Roman Anthony’s recent injury, so you cross that road when the time comes. Tolle could be a fascinating bullpen option in the Wild Card round as well.