Sports Hub’s Patriots Predictions
The Sports Hub predicted the Patriots’ stat line and storylines ahead of their 2025 season, which will be the first with Mike Vrabel.
After overhauling their roster and hiring Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, the Patriots will begin the 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
New England has finished under 10 wins in four of its last five seasons, last achieving a double-digit win total in 2021 when then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones led the franchise to the playoffs. It was the first and only time the Patriots made the postseason in the post-Tom Brady era. Since then, owner Robert Kraft has made two head coaching changes and is on his third in as many years.
Vrabel’s arrival sparked hope for fans that those dismal Foxborough falls are a thing of the past. Offseason additions — such as wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry III and cornerback Carlton Davis — are another example that sentiment could ring true, especially when complemented by a core of promising young players.
Second-year signal caller Drake Maye hopes to prove himself after a rookie season that ended with the Patriots drafting fourth overall, where they took left tackle Will Campbell to address their offensive line concerns. That worry will be immediately tested in Week 1 when the Raiders deploy star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
To gauge how much better the Patriots are set to be at the outset of the 2025 season, here are predictions from 98.5 The Sports Hub:
Most Improved Player (Offense And Defense)
Felger: QB Drake Maye, Christian Elliss
Mazz: Kayshon Boutte, LB Anfernee Jennings
Big Jim Murray: C Ben Brown (because Garrett Bradbury will be awful), Christian Elliss (the second “s” is for sacks!)
Joe Murray: G Mike Onwenu, CB Marcus Jones
Alex Barth: Drake Maye, LB K'Lavon Chaisson
Matt Dolloff: Mike Onwenu, CB Alex Austin
Tim McKone: WR Pop Douglas and K'Lavon Chaisson
Hardy: Pop Douglas, Christian Elliss
Jake Seymour: Drake Maye, Christian Elliss
What Will Maye's Stats Be In 2025 (Completion %, Passing Yards and Passing TDs)?
Felger: 65 percent, 3,500 yards, 25 passing touchdowns
Mazz: 65.5 percent, 3,400 yards, 23 passing touchdowns
Joe Murray: 65 percent, 3,925 yards, 23 passing touchdowns
Dolloff: 65 percent, 3,925 yards, 25 passing touchdowns
McKone: 67 percent, 3,900 yards, 26 passing touchdowns
Hardy: 62 percent, 3,350 yards, 21 passing touchdowns
Seymour: 63.5 percent, 3,500 yards, 23 passing touchdowns
Who Will Lead The Team In Tackles?
Felger: LB Robert Spillane
Mazz: Robert Spillane
Big Jim: Christian Elliss
Joe Murray: Robert Spillane
Barth: Robert Spillane
Dolloff: Robert Spillane
McKone: Robert Spillane
Hardy: Robert Spillane
Seymour: Robert Spillane
Best Rookie (Offense And Defense)
Felger: RB TreVeyon Henderson, S Craig Woodson
Mazz: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson
Big Jim: TreVeyon Henderson, I dunno. Howbout LB Elijah Ponder.
Joe Murray: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson
Barth: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson
Dolloff: TreVeyon Henderson, Elijah Ponder
McKone: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson
Hardy: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson
Seymour: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson
What Will The Pats Record Be In 2025?
Felger: 9-8
Mazz: 7-9-1
Big Jim: 7-10
Joe Murray: 7-10
Barth: 9-8. Wish I could call them .500, but this stupid schedule has an odd number of games.
Dolloff: 9-8
McKone: 11-6
Hardy: 7-10
Seymour: 7-10
Where Do The Patriots Finish In The AFC East?
Felger: Second
Mazz: Third
Big Jim: Third
Joe Murray: Third
Barth: Second. Don't buy the Jets figuring out Justin Fields, and the Miami Dolphins seem primed for a full-on implosion.
Dolloff: Second
McKone: Second
Hardy: Third
Seymour: Third
Do They Make The Playoffs?
Felger: Yes
Mazz: No
Big Jim: No
Joe Murray: No. Buffalo, Bengals, Chargers, Texans will win the Division. Ravens, Broncos, Steelers are your wild card teams.
Barth: No...first team out of a Wild Card spot.
Dolloff: No, they'll just miss it. Bengals, Chargers, Steelers are your wild card teams.
McKone: Yes
Hardy: NOPE
Seymour: No
Will The Patriots Have Any All-Pro Players? If So, How Many?
Felger: No
Mazz: No
Big Jim: No
Joe Murray: No
Barth: CB Christian Gonzalez, DL Christian Barmore
Dolloff: No
McKone: Christian Gonzalez
Hardy: NOPE
Seymour: No
What Is Your Super Bowl Pick?
Felger: Bills-Rams
Mazz: Buffalo over LA Rams
Big Jim: Eagles and Chiefs III. I hope we get nuked right before kickoff.
Joe Murray: Ravens over Packers
Barth: Ravens over Packers
Dolloff: Bengals over Vikings
McKone: Bills vs. Eagles... Bills win
Hardy: Lions over Bills
Seymour: Eagles over Chiefs