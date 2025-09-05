Sports Hub’s Patriots Predictions

New England Patriots Head Coach, Mike Vrabel is shown on the sideline, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford.

After overhauling their roster and hiring Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, the Patriots will begin the 2025 season against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

New England has finished under 10 wins in four of its last five seasons, last achieving a double-digit win total in 2021 when then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones led the franchise to the playoffs. It was the first and only time the Patriots made the postseason in the post-Tom Brady era. Since then, owner Robert Kraft has made two head coaching changes and is on his third in as many years.

Vrabel’s arrival sparked hope for fans that those dismal Foxborough falls are a thing of the past. Offseason additions — such as wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry III and cornerback Carlton Davis — are another example that sentiment could ring true, especially when complemented by a core of promising young players.

Second-year signal caller Drake Maye hopes to prove himself after a rookie season that ended with the Patriots drafting fourth overall, where they took left tackle Will Campbell to address their offensive line concerns. That worry will be immediately tested in Week 1 when the Raiders deploy star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

To gauge how much better the Patriots are set to be at the outset of the 2025 season, here are predictions from 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Most Improved Player (Offense And Defense)

Felger: QB Drake Maye, Christian Elliss

Mazz: Kayshon Boutte, LB Anfernee Jennings

Big Jim Murray: C Ben Brown (because Garrett Bradbury will be awful), Christian Elliss (the second “s” is for sacks!)

Joe Murray: G Mike Onwenu, CB Marcus Jones

Alex Barth: Drake Maye, LB K'Lavon Chaisson

Matt Dolloff: Mike Onwenu, CB Alex Austin

Tim McKone: WR Pop Douglas and K'Lavon Chaisson

Hardy: Pop Douglas, Christian Elliss

Jake Seymour: Drake Maye, Christian Elliss

What Will Maye's Stats Be In 2025 (Completion %, Passing Yards and Passing TDs)?

Felger: 65 percent, 3,500 yards, 25 passing touchdowns

Mazz: 65.5 percent, 3,400 yards, 23 passing touchdowns

Joe Murray: 65 percent, 3,925 yards, 23 passing touchdowns

Dolloff: 65 percent, 3,925 yards, 25 passing touchdowns

McKone: 67 percent, 3,900 yards, 26 passing touchdowns

Hardy: 62 percent, 3,350 yards, 21 passing touchdowns

Seymour: 63.5 percent, 3,500 yards, 23 passing touchdowns

Who Will Lead The Team In Tackles?

Felger: LB Robert Spillane

Mazz: Robert Spillane

Big Jim: Christian Elliss

Joe Murray: Robert Spillane

Barth: Robert Spillane

Dolloff: Robert Spillane

McKone: Robert Spillane

Hardy: Robert Spillane

Seymour: Robert Spillane

Best Rookie (Offense And Defense)

Felger: RB TreVeyon Henderson, S Craig Woodson

Mazz: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson

Big Jim: TreVeyon Henderson, I dunno. Howbout LB Elijah Ponder.

Joe Murray: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson

Barth: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson

Dolloff: TreVeyon Henderson, Elijah Ponder

McKone: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson

Hardy: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson

Seymour: TreVeyon Henderson, Craig Woodson

What Will The Pats Record Be In 2025?

Felger: 9-8

Mazz: 7-9-1

Big Jim: 7-10

Joe Murray: 7-10

Barth: 9-8. Wish I could call them .500, but this stupid schedule has an odd number of games.

Dolloff: 9-8

McKone: 11-6

Hardy: 7-10

Seymour: 7-10

Where Do The Patriots Finish In The AFC East?

Felger: Second

Mazz: Third

Big Jim: Third

Joe Murray: Third

Barth: Second. Don't buy the Jets figuring out Justin Fields, and the Miami Dolphins seem primed for a full-on implosion.

Dolloff: Second

McKone: Second

Hardy: Third

Seymour: Third

Do They Make The Playoffs?

Felger: Yes

Mazz: No

Big Jim: No

Joe Murray: No. Buffalo, Bengals, Chargers, Texans will win the Division. Ravens, Broncos, Steelers are your wild card teams.

Barth: No...first team out of a Wild Card spot.

Dolloff: No, they'll just miss it. Bengals, Chargers, Steelers are your wild card teams.

McKone: Yes

Hardy: NOPE

Seymour: No

Will The Patriots Have Any All-Pro Players? If So, How Many?

Felger: No

Mazz: No

Big Jim: No

Joe Murray: No

Barth: CB Christian Gonzalez, DL Christian Barmore

Dolloff: No

McKone: Christian Gonzalez

Hardy: NOPE

Seymour: No

What Is Your Super Bowl Pick?

Felger: Bills-Rams

Mazz: Buffalo over LA Rams

Big Jim: Eagles and Chiefs III. I hope we get nuked right before kickoff.

Joe Murray: Ravens over Packers

Barth: Ravens over Packers

Dolloff: Bengals over Vikings

McKone: Bills vs. Eagles... Bills win

Hardy: Lions over Bills