Sports Hub Underground: Bruins might go without a captain this season
The Bruins just held their captains’ practice — without actually having a captain.
Matt & Ty return after a break to catch up on the Bruins, including Ty's recent coverage of the team's annual captains' practice.
3:34 -- The Bruins may not name a captain this season, despite just holding their captains' practice in Boston. Is Marco Sturm holding an open competition for the 'C'?
25:38 -- Jeremy Swayman was back in town and made headlines for the wrong reasons. The guys dip their toes into the Swayman waters.
35:36 -- Extended thoughts on the Bruins' roster as it currently stands, and the state of the Bruins front office and their organizational philosophy.
