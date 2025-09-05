Socci’s Notebook: In some ways, it’s just like old times as a new season begins in Foxborough

Mike Vrabel makes his Patriots head coaching debut Sunday opposite Pete Carroll in his first game with the Raiders.

Welcome to the 2025 season opener, where what’s old is new in Foxborough. Mike Vrabel is a Patriot again. So is Josh McDaniels, who’s back calling plays. Pete Carroll is starting over, a half-century into his coaching career. And the two most exciting rookies are highly-drafted running backs.

Twelve months ago, Vrabel was consulting in Cleveland after being let go as head coach in Tennessee. Now, the Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker looks to lead the team away from its most recent past – 8-26 the last two seasons – into a future that in due time approaches the glorious past he knew as a three-time Super Bowl champ.

At the same time, McDaniels was out of the NFL living locally following his firing from Las Vegas amid the 2023 season. Today, he is applying the final revisions to his play sheet for Game 1 in his third stint as the Pats’ offensive coordinator opposite many of the same Raiders he oversaw two seasons ago.

Meanwhile, Carroll is emerging from his own bridge year of sorts, having stepped down from his long tenure in Seattle in January 2024. On Sunday, the former Patriots head coach seeks the 171st regular-season win of his career and first with his new team in Silver and Black.

As for those running backs, this time last year Ashton Jeanty was coming off 267 yards and six touchdowns rushing in Boise State’s 56-45 victory over Georgia Southern and readying to run for 192 yards and three more scores in a 37-34 loss to Oregon. At Ohio State, TreVeon Henderson’s numbers weren’t so gaudy, splitting backfield reps with Quinshon Judkins and James Peoples, though he was about to carry for two scores in a Sept. 7 rout of Western Michigan. They both became Top 40 picks in April’s draft – Jeanty at No. 6 and Henderson at No. 38.

The NFL is still a quarterback’s league, and no two players will equal the importance of Geno Smith and Drake Maye when the Pats host the Raiders Sunday at 1 p.m. But any notion of the running back amounting to an afterthought in the modern game is antiquated. See Thursday’s winner Philadelphia, the defending champ featuring Saquon Barkley.

Here at Gillette this weekend, Jeanty figures to get more offensive touches for the Raiders than Henderson for the Pats, considering that New England’s backfield also houses vets Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. Then again, as Henderson flashed on the opening kickoff of preseason with a 100-yard return vs. Washington, he just needs one play to electrify us – whether on offense or in the kicking game.

The 5-8, 208-pound Jeanty’s college workload was massive. As a junior last fall, he led the country with 374 carries and 397 touches from scrimmage. His sophomore season, he had a conference-high 220 rushes and 263 total touches.

When new Raiders’ offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was head coach and play caller for the Eagles, he dialed up 626 rushing attempts in two seasons for LeSean McCoy. However many times he feeds Jeanty on Sunday, the Patriots should be well prepared.

“Obviously they drafted him high for a reason,” linebacker Jack Gibbens said. “He's a great player, so they're definitely going to try to feature him and we'll have to definitely make sure that we take care of him early.”

Gibbens and his teammates have only 13 runs by Jeanty from the preseason to study. Additionally, Kelly, who is reportedly being paid $6 million a year after coordinating Ohio State’s offense in 2024, likely didn’t do much, if any, scheming in August exhibitions.

To better know Jeanty, the Pats broke down video from Boise State.

“Yeah, when it's new guys, you have to, I mean, that's all you really have to go on, especially with guys not playing a lot in the preseason,” Gibbens said. “Just to kind of get a feel for how they run their routes, how they work in pass protection, how he likes to move in the box and the type of vision he has on cuts. You’ve got to kind of look back and take advantage of any film that you've got.”

When unknowns arise during Sunday’s game, be they related to individual tendencies or Kelly’s schematics, the defensive default is fundamentals.

“(The players) have base rules that we have to use and go see what happens on Sunday as far as the scheme that we're seeing,” said Vrabel, who stressed the importance of poise and performing best in the second half.

“There’s going to be things that come up, and we’ll have to go on to the next play and figure out what that situation calls for and try to keep our composure the best that we can.”

From colleagues to competitors

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images Offensive playcaller Josh McDaniels and quarterback Drake Maye must solve the defense conceived by Patrick Graham and Pete Carroll.

Within a week of becoming head coach of Las Vegas in 2022, Josh McDaniels named Patrick Graham his defensive coordinator. McDaniels and Graham had worked together in Foxborough under Bill Belichick from 2011-15 and coached against one another three times in subsequent years.

Graham was a linebackers coach and run game coordinator for Green Bay when the Patriots beat the Packers, 31-17, in 2018. The following season, he ran the defense for Miami’s first-year head coach Brian Flores, who had also entered the NFL in New England.

During their Week 2 encounter in 2019, Graham’s talent-deficient unit allowed 29 points in a 43-0 shellacking. The Pats scored twice on interceptions returned for touchdowns. Fifteen weeks later, they hosted the Fins in the regular-season finale.

A win would secure the Patriots a first-round playoff bye as AFC East champs. But Graham’s defense held Tom Brady to 16-of-29 passing and limited Julian Edelman to just three receptions on seven targets. Ex-Pat Eric Rowe pick-sixed Brady and Miami scored in the final half minute to stun the Pats, 27-24, and strip them of a free pass to the Divisional playoffs. Relegated to Wild Card weekend, the Patriots lost to Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans, 20-13, in Brady’s final game with New England.

Graham’s resume has since evolved while coordinating the defense for New York (Giants) and Las Vegas. As a Yale grad who had briefly entertained the hope of someday joining the CIA when he enrolled in New Haven, Graham is known to scheme up confusion for opponents by simulating pressures and coverages. He’s also adaptable to his personnel.

“There’s no Pat Graham playbook,” he told The Athletic in January 2024.

Sunday marks Graham’s first game under Pete Carroll, who’s developed championship defenses from San Francisco to Seattle. Influenced heavily by the late Monte Kiffin, dating to their time together at the University of Arkansas in 1977, Carroll’s preferred style of play was epitomized by the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom. They attacked rather than read and reacted to opposing offenses.

The marriage of Carroll and Graham’s defensive minds makes for a strenuous test for McDaniels and quarterback Drake Maye in their first regular-season game together.

“We know it will be a big challenge,” McDaniels said on Thursday. “It’s a good team with a lot of good players and obviously the unknown of how much (of) Pete’s influence (is) with Pat and Pat’s influence (is) with Pete.”

Between the two of them, McDaniels said, “you got a Rubick’s Cube” to solve.

McDaniels’ familiarity with Graham and vice versa likely gives neither an advantage ahead of Sunday’s opener. Plus, the Patriots’ offensive personnel is vastly different from the group that Graham’s unit confronted in their last meeting in 2023. Ditto for the Vegas’ defenders; very few were around under McDaniels.

One who was, however, is defensive end Maxx Crosby, a potential game wrecker. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in tackles for loss two of the past three seasons.

“Crosby jumps out on tape,” Maye said on Wednesday.

Vrabel said in his weekly interview on WEEI that it will take a group effort to contain Crosby. Maye mentioned his responsibilities to get his offense out of bad plays and into good plays and get the ball out of his hand in a hurry.

Blocking Crosby isn’t easy. No one guy or one way will keep him off Maye and the Pats’ ball carriers.

But regardless of what Graham and Carroll come up with, success against their defense begins by not getting beat by Crosby.

It’s that simple.

Carroll’s end in Foxborough a beginning

Pete Carroll, as Patriots head coach in October 1997. (Photo by Brian Bahr /Allsport)

Four wins and all but nine seconds of, surely, another into the fall of 1999, the 26-year-old Patriot who would earn a reputation as football’s greatest clutch kicker over the next two decades trotted off the sideline in Kansas City on the season’s fifth Sunday.

Adam Vinatieri needed only to nail a 32-yard field goal to lift the Pats from an 18-16 deficit to a one-point victory. Vinatieri had already produced a pair of last-minute game-winners against the Colts and Jets, capping two of the three two-point wins in the unbeaten start to Pete Carroll’s third season as New England’s head coach.

From the right hash mark off the right foot of Vinatieri on a still, sunny day at Arrowhead. Automatic, right?

Not then, and not now, more than a quarter century later. The kick struck the far upright and landed with the Chiefs still on top.

Afterward, while Vinatieri accepted sole blame for the miss, holder Lee Johnson held himself to account. Mike Bartrum’s snap rotated a little too much (or not enough), and Johnson failed to compensate by spinning the ball.

“It was a very poor hold,” Johnson confessed to reporters. “I didn’t get the laces turned around. They were at 3 o’clock. The laces were on the right side, and when that happens the ball tends to go right.”

Absent a turn of the laces, it was a twist of fate. Carroll’s Patriots lost another heartbreaker the following week to Miami and though they recovered for a 6-2 record before their bye, dropped six of the next seven after the break. A Week 16 overtime loss to Buffalo left them at 7-8, below .500 for the first time since losing the first two games of 1996.

Against the Bills, a steady and stiff Foxborough wind wreaked havoc. Drew Bledsoe’s 101 passing yards were a career low. Vinatieri went 1-for-4 on field goal tries, including a 44-yarder into the wind that fell short in OT. His counterpart Steve Christie later hit a 23-yard game-winner for the Bills.

Carroll was fired soon after a season-ending win. A few weeks later, Bill Belichick was hired. The rest, as we know, is NFL (and college football) history.

But what if Johnson had turned the laces in Kansas City to 12 o’clock? And the great Vinatieri’s kick took a different flight path, traveling inches left? One more win changes 8-8 to 9-7. How much would that particular one change the trajectory of Carroll’s career? And Belichick’s? And the Patriots franchise?

Of course, there’s no way of knowing. We do know how Vinatieri’s kick in KC and the second half of the 1999 season did play out, and how it all led to the six Super Bowl titles between the 2001 and 2018 seasons for Belichick and the Patriots.

We know too that Carroll, fired for the second time in five years (four seasons) as a NFL head coach, revived his career at USC, where he won a national championship, and returned to the pros to guide the Seahawks to 10 playoff appearances in 14 years, including a title with the youngest Super Bowl-winning roster in history.

Carroll’s done enough to earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an idea unimaginable 25 years ago. Of course, he must first retire.

On Sunday, Carroll starts anew as head coach of his fourth NFL team, the Raiders. At 74, he is the oldest head coach in league history. Yet, he is sure to move spryly about the visitor’s sideline, vigorously chomping on his gum, back in the town where he last led the Pats at age 48.

In a July feature by Michael-Shawn Duger and Tashan Reed in The Athletic, Carroll revisited his ending in New England, reflecting not on ‘what-ifs’ but on the realization of what he had to do at that pivotal time in his career.

“That was the year that, really, my life in football changed,” Carroll said. “I really didn’t know that I wanted to be a head coach — it just kind of happened, honestly. And I wasn’t prepared well enough. I didn’t have my philosophy together. …

“It was pretty dang significant. And it was (about) figuring out who I am, figuring out what my uncompromising principles are all about, figuring out how I wanted to treat the people and how I envisioned the organization coming together in all aspects.”

Carroll settled on staying true to himself, an eternal optimist who motivates players to compete as much by imploring them as imposing on them.

“The essence of it is figuring out who you are and what you want to stand for, and how you are going to deal with people,” Carroll said. “And it has to come from your heart. It has to be right, as authentic as it can possibly be.”

This weekend it’s all real. The football, as a new season kicks off. Pats vs. Raiders. Vrabel and Caroll. McDaniels and Graham. Debuts for Jeanty and Henderson.

It should be fun. Let’s hope it’s spectacular.

Bob Socci is in his 13th season calling play-by-play for the Patriots Radio Network on 98.5 The Sports Hub. He’ll join Scott Zolak for the broadcast of Sunday’s season opener at 1 p.m.