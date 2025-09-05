Alex Bregman reportedly set to test free agency this winter

May 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs out of the dugout before the start of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's been just one year, but third baseman Alex Bregman has been a beyond perfect fit for Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox.

But there's a legitimate possibility that Bregman is a one-and-done for Boston, as it's expected that Bregman will opt out of his contract and test the open market this offseason, according to the latest reporting from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Because his deal included opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, Bregman could be playing elsewhere in 2026," Passan wrote earlier this week. "Barring an injury or catastrophic slump, he will opt out and join [Kyle] Tucker and [Kyle] Schwarber in a clear top tier among this winter's free agents."

In his first year with the Red Sox, the 31-year-old Bregman has thrived with a .281 average, 16 homers, and 54 RBIs, along with a team-leading .849 OPS (minimum 300 at-bats this season). Bregman's 3.1 WAR is also third among all Red Sox players, trailing only Garrett Crochet (5.0) and Jarren Duran (3.3).

The idea of losing that kind of punch from the Boston lineup is a devastating one to stomach for the Sox, and Passan acknowledges as much in his reporting.

"Boston recognizes what it would be losing were Bregman to embark elsewhere," Passan wrote. "The excellent at-bats. The glove at third base. The relationships with Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell he forged during spring training. The attitude. The focus. The feeling that in this next incarnation of the Red Sox, he belongs somewhere in the middle."

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 06: Alex Bregman #2 of the Red Sox hits a three-run home run against the Cardinals at Fenway Park on April 06, 2025. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Oh, and perhaps most importantly, the Red Sox allowed one year of Bregman to absolutely torpedo their relationship with Rafael Devers, ultimately leading to the club dumping Devers and his nine-figure contract on the Giants earlier this year. Something that was downright predictable and ultimately kicked off from the moment spring training began with Devers moved from third to designated hitter.

Of course, given the obvious and only-growing disconnect that was developing between Devers and the Red Sox leading up to his trade out of town, perhaps that was not the worst thing in the world for the overall health of the culture that Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow are trying to build in Boston.

But there's no denying that moving off from Devers and then also losing Bregman would be an undeniable doomsday kind of scenario at the hot corner.

Which is why it's really hard to imagine the Red Sox letting Bregman, who has been a favorite of Cora for a long time now, slip out of town this winter.

So, what will it cost to keep No. 2 in town?