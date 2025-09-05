Payton Tolle tasked with stopping the bleeding for Red Sox rotation

Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being taken out of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park.

Payton Tolle will make his second career start for the Red Sox Friday night in Arizona, and it's no small task for the big southpaw.

Tolle and the Sox are on the road to face the Diamondbacks for a three-game set at Chase Field, which ranks as the third-most hitter-friendly ballpark in the major leagues, based on the "Park Factor" stat at Baseball Savant. The D'Backs' homestead (103) trails only Coors Field (a ridiculous 112) and Fenway Park (105) in that category.

Second, Arizona's lineup is packed with right-handed hitters, and rank 11th in the majors in OPS against left-handed pitchers. Tolle is likely to get a tough test right out of the gate against the D'Backs' dangerous pair of righties, Geraldo Pedormo (16 home runs, .824 OPS) and Ketel Marte (25 home runs, .923 OPS).

Third, and arguably most importantly, Tolle needs to right the ship for the Red Sox' starting rotation after what's been a bit of a rocky stretch since his debut. Red Sox starting pitchers have combined for a 6.85 ERA in four outings since Tolle took the mound for the first time in Boston, not including Wednesday's opener day.

Granted, Lucas Giolito pitched six innings of one-run ball and Brayan Bello had a perfectly OK outing (5 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts) in that span. But Garrett Crochet had his worst outing of the season (6 innings, 7 runs) against Cleveland, while Dustin May (5.1 innings, 6 runs against Cleveland) has been relegated to the bullpen.

So, if Tolle could follow up his first start with another solid performance in Arizona, that could go a long way toward stabilizing what's been a hit-or-miss stable of starters in recent days. The Sox have overcome it at times with their offense, but now, with Roman Anthony on the shelf, pitching may be needed now more than ever.

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his MLB debut at Fenway Park.

It's a tall task for Tolle, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the major leagues. But he's flashed his high-end physical abilities already, while projecting a confident demeanor on the mound. Tolle averaged 96.2 mph on his four-seam fastball in his debut (via Fangraphs), plus 97.8 mph on his sinking fastball.

The nerd stat that Tolle excelled at, however, was his "Extension," which measures the distance from the mound rubber that he releases his pitches. Tolle's 7.5-foot extension would rank in the 99th percentile at Baseball Savant, meaning he'd be one of the best in baseball at shortening the distance between his pitch and the batter.

This effectively makes his pitchers seem even faster, as batters need to have increased reaction time to catch up to them compared to pitchers with shorter extension. Despite the incredible nerdom that just broke out here, that makes perfect sense for the 6-foot-6 southpaw and his long, whipping delivery.