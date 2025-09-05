Mike Vrabel reacts to getting blackballed from scouting UNC players

Head coach Sonny Dykes (L) of the TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels shake hands following their game on September 1, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 48-14.

Mike Vrabel isn't allowed to send any of his Patriots scouts to Chapel Hill, but the Patriots head coach is being magnanimous about the matter.

Vrabel was asked Friday how he feels about his own scouts being banned from attending any UNC practices, reportedly on orders from Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick. Podcast host John Middlekauff first had the scoop earlier this week. Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald later confirmed through multiple sources. ESPN's Kalyn Kahler, meanwhile, called and asked GM Mike Lombardi, who promptly said "Good luck" and hung up the phone.

According to Kahler, UNC's "pro liaison" Frantzy Jourdain told the Patriots they would be banned from scouting UNC players the day before a scout was scheduled to visit. Staffers for other NFL clubs said that even for teams that do get scouting access, it is limited.

One might think that Vrabel would have an appropriately sardonic take on the whole thing, given his nature. But he seemed to take it in stride.

Q: Mike, I know this is game week, but I'd be remiss if I didn't ask you if you had any comment on Belichick banning your scouts from your team?

"Oh, no, that's an individual choice and we'll cross that bridge when we start looking at players," Vrabel said, when asked if he had any comment on the reports. "I want to focus on our football team, and that's their prerogative to make the decisions they feel like are best for them. And then we'll have to find other ways to get the information for any players that we want to look at at North Carolina."

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on during the game at Kenan Stadium on September 1, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The answer did, at least, tacitly confirm that the Patriots are in fact on Belichick's blacklist.

Vrabel had an easy opening to quip something like, "It's fine, we'll just scout players at real programs like THE Ohio State University." But he handled it as well as one should expect.