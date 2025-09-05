LISTEN LIVE

Mike Vrabel provides injury updates on multiple Patriots starters

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel provided updates on the statuses of Christian Gonzalez and Will Campbell.

Alex Barth
Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots smiles during 2025 training camp. Mike Vrabel

Will Campbell #66 of the New England Patriots smiles during 2025 training camp.

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will be without All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez for their season opener this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the team's final practice of the week on Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Gonzalez will be out.

Gonzalez missed all four Patriots practices this week, so this update should not come as a major surprise. The 23-year-old has been out since suffering a hamstring injury on July 28, in one of the Patriots' first training camp practices.

Without Gonzalez, the Patriots will have options of who to play opposite free agent signing Carlton Davis on the outside. Vrabel mentioned Alex Austin, DJ James, and Marcus Jones during his press conference as players who could play a bigger role. Austin and James saw more time on the field with Gonzalez out this summer. Jones has often been the team's top slot cornerback, but does have experience playing on the boundary.

"Everybody's got to be ready to go," Vrabel said.

In addition to Gonzalez Vrabel updated the status of two other players on the injury report. He defined tackle Will Campbell's status as "questionable" and cornerback Charles Woods as "probable." When the injury report came out on Friday afternoon, both were listed as questionable (the NFL has not officially used the 'probable' designation since 2016).

Campbell, the Patriots' top draft pick back in the spring, was added to the injury report as limited on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was seen in the locker room on Friday with a compression sock on his left ankle.

Woods has been limited the past two days. He was initially listed with both a concussion and groin injury, but the concussion label was removed on Thursday.

New England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect