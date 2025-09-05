Mike Vrabel provides injury updates on multiple Patriots starters

The New England Patriots will be without All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez for their season opener this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the team's final practice of the week on Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Gonzalez will be out.

Gonzalez missed all four Patriots practices this week, so this update should not come as a major surprise. The 23-year-old has been out since suffering a hamstring injury on July 28, in one of the Patriots' first training camp practices.

Without Gonzalez, the Patriots will have options of who to play opposite free agent signing Carlton Davis on the outside. Vrabel mentioned Alex Austin, DJ James, and Marcus Jones during his press conference as players who could play a bigger role. Austin and James saw more time on the field with Gonzalez out this summer. Jones has often been the team's top slot cornerback, but does have experience playing on the boundary.

"Everybody's got to be ready to go," Vrabel said.

In addition to Gonzalez Vrabel updated the status of two other players on the injury report. He defined tackle Will Campbell's status as "questionable" and cornerback Charles Woods as "probable." When the injury report came out on Friday afternoon, both were listed as questionable (the NFL has not officially used the 'probable' designation since 2016).

Campbell, the Patriots' top draft pick back in the spring, was added to the injury report as limited on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was seen in the locker room on Friday with a compression sock on his left ankle.