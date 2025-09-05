Add Josh McDaniels to the list of those who believe in Drake Maye

It certainty appears that it's just not fans of the New England Patriots who have their eyes set on a breakout year for quarterback Drake Maye. It's safe to say can add Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to that list as well.

Prior to the Patriots taking the field in their season opener on Sunday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders, McDaniels was asked about his expectations for the second year signal-caller out of North Carolina. His answer is music to the ears of fans.

"High," McDaniels said. "You know, he's the quarterback of our football team. I've always had high expectations for the quarterback room in general. I know how hard they work, so I have confidence in his preparation. I know there's going to be opportunities to improve as we go through every day, and every week. It's my first opportunity to coach a game with him, and with a lot of our guys. I'm sure I'm going to learn a lot.

"My feelings are based on what I see every day. How hard they work, and what they put into it, and I couldn't ask Drake to do more than what he's doing. He's trying to understand exactly what we're doing. He's trying to be as well versed as he can on what we know from the Raiders."