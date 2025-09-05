Final Patriots offensive line question answered before season opener

The battle for the starting left guard job was one of the longer-lasting competitions in New England Patriots training camp. Things have looked to be trending towards rookie Jared Wilson recently, and on Friday head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that will in fact be the case for Week 1.

"He's worked hard and competed," Vrabel told reporters. "I think the more he plays, the better he'll get and improve and work and figure out the tricks of the trade as it goes along."

Wilson was one of the Patriots' two third-round draft picks back in the spring, taken 95th overall. He was initially recruited to Georgia as a guard, but spent his lone full season as a starter last year at center.

Early in training camp Wilson, who stands 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, worked at both center and guard. However, after about a week he repped almost exclusively as the top left guard (outside of a few days during the Minnesota joint practices when he dealt with an injury).

With Wilson in the lineup, the Patriots will have two rookies on the left side of their offensive line. Wilson will be next to first-round pick Will Campbell, making the Patriots the first team to start a rookie at both left tackle and left guard in Week 1 since the 2016 Ravens.

"There will be things that they do really well. There's things that they, again, are seeing. That's part of playing young guys, and I want them to have fun," Vrabel said when asked about the rookie duo starting next to each other. "I want them to enjoy it and understand that mistakes are going to happen. We'll just pick it up and we'll move on and get back to center and go play the next play and not worry about being perfect. Just focus on being precise."