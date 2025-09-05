Barth’s 5 things: Patriots and Raiders both bringing rebuilt rosters into season opener

For the second time in two seasons, a new era of sorts begins in Foxborough this Sunday. After Jerod Mayo ended up a one-and-done coach replacing Bill Belichick, Mike Vrabel will now lead the organization as the third head coach in three years.

While going from Belichick's tenure to Mayo saw the Patriots try to maintain continuity, the same has not been the case for Vrabel. He spent the offseason overhauling much of the football operations, both coaches and players.

The Patriots enter Sunday with 27 players on their 53-man roster who were not on the active roster or IR for the season finale last year. Among the coaching staff, special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer is the only coach above the assistant level to return to his role from 2024 (Ben McAdoo stays but was reassigned from senior offensive assistant to senior defensive assistant).

That kind of turnover, especially when it comes to the roster itself, is pretty rare in the NFL. However, the Patriots won't be the only team on the field on Sunday who took that approach this offseason.

Following a four-win season of their own, the Raiders parted ways with Antonio Pierce and hired longtime Seattle Seahawks (and former Patriots) head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll overhauled the Raiders, who will have 25 new players on the active roster for Sunday. The Raiders will also have a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly.

Week 1 is always the most unpredictable and sometimes chaotic game of the season. Both teams working through significant changes in personnel likely will only increase that for this matchup.

How can the Patriots sort through the chaos and get the year started with a win? Here are some key matchups to watch, and other things to keep in mind in the first '5 Things' of 2025...

Brock Bowers coverage plan

One of the biggest issues for the Patriots' defense this summer was covering tight ends. They'll be tested in that regard right away when they face Brock Bowers. Bowers was already one of the best tight ends in the NFL last year as a rookie, leading all players at the position with 112 receptions and 1,194 yards. His five touchdowns ranked ninth among all tight ends.

If the Patriots' defense wants to take away what the Raiders' offense does best, that's Bowers. How they'll go about it though could depend on the availability of one of their best players.

Vrabel noted earlier this week that "Brock Bowers plays like a wide receiver." Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams echoed that, noting "Brock Bowers - he's a receiver in a tight end's body. He can catch the ball, he can block, he can make contested catches. He can do everything. That's why he was an All-Pro."

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots put a bigger, more physical cornerback on Bowers. It's something Patriots defenses have done in the past, with a notable example coming in 2013 when Aqib Talib shadowed Jimmy Graham in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

That cornerback would likely be Carlton Davis. In fact, things align relatively cleanly if Davis goes on Bowers (likely with linebacker or safety help), Christian Gonzalez takes returning 1,000-yard receiver Jakobi Meyers, while Marcus Jones profiles as a matchup for speedy slot receiver Tre Tucker. That leaves Alex Austin and D.J. James to match up with the two bigger rookie depth receivers in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton.

If Gonzalez can't go though (which could be the case with him missing the full week of practice), that further complicates things. Does Davis still go on Bowers, with one of the depth corners taking Meyers? If so, where does the help go? If Davis ends up covering the top wide receiver, what's the plan on Bowers? Would the Patriots have to turn to rookie Craig Woodson playing in his first career NFL game?

It's also worth noting that whoever has to cover Bowers will likely need to contribute heavily in the run game. Bowers is a plus-blocker as well as a pass catcher, and if there's a smaller defender on him the Raiders could target that player in the run game - something Williams pointed out on Thursday. Speaking of the run game...

New additions tested in the ground game

The other big question for the Patriots' defense coming out of the offseason was their ability to stop the run. They invested significant resources in their defensive front, but most of those seemed geared towards the pass rush. While they did get quicker and more explosive, the unit is also smaller. While the Patriots' pass defense should still be a strong unit, the run defense needs to be enough of a deterrent to force teams to put the ball in the air (see last year's London game, when the Jaguars ran the ball 17 times in a row on the Patriots).

Given that, the fact that Carroll's teams generally embrace the run game, and the fact that they just used the sixth overall pick in the draft on a running back in Ashton Jeanty, it wouldn't be surprising if the Raiders work to run the ball until the Patriots give them a reason not to.

Two of the Patriots' newest additions will be crucial in stopping the run. They are defensive tackles Milton Williams and Khyiris Tonga.

Williams joins the Patriots after spending his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was mainly used as a situational player in clear passing situations. After his first season in Philly when his usage was relatively even split, his pass rush snaps (1,002) nearly doubles his run-defending snaps (618) over the last two years.

After getting a record-setting contract from the Patriots this offseason though more will be expected of him, as Vrabel explained back in March.

"I hope you want to play more than you played in Philadelphia," Vrabel said at the time, directed at Williams. "I know that you guys were extremely successful, but we want to play him a little bit more than that and hope we can do that."

Now six months later, Williams is looking forward to his bigger role. "I feel pretty good about it," Williams told 98.5 The Sports Hub this week. "I've been taking a lot of reps in practice, simulating game speed, game tempo. I'm ready for the challenge. I've always been eager to do more and have more opportunities - more opportunities to be productive. And, I'm in a situation now where it's right in front of me. So, just got to take advantage of every opportunity I get and just try to be productive when I'm out there."

When asked what in particular he's looking forward to, Williams replied "Being able to affect the game - run, pass, whatever I need to do to help the team win. Just being out there more."

Then there is Tonga, who profiles somewhat oppositely. A 6-foot-2, 335-pound nose tackle, he's primarily been used as a run-stopper in short yardage situations in his career. However upon joining the Patriots the coaching staff has worked with him on developing his pass rush game as a bull rusher from the interior, something he flashed with at times during camp and is looking forward to continuing in the regular season.

"Still growing. I'm still taking it day-by-day and growing within my abilities and being able to be a pass rusher and be able to stop the run," Tonga said to 98.5 when asked how his pass rush game continues to develop. "It's been going well. And now that we get a real week to, like, see and prep for a team - so it's been real cool to be able to go over and talk specifically about certain o-linemen and what we can do to win and what we've got to do to avoid."

The Patriots don't need Tonga to be Aaron Donald, but if he can give them some sort of push in the pass rush it will open the door for him to play on 'tweener' downs that aren't clear run or pass situations (ex. 2nd & 5, 3rd & 3). That will prevent the Patriots from having to get too lopsided with their personnel in those spots.

Diggs returns to action

Just 315 days after tearing his ACL, Stefon Diggs looks to be on track to return to game action on Sunday. Both Diggs and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said this week they plan on the 31-year-old receiver being on the field against the Raiders.

"I'm just really thankful," Diggs told reporters on Wednesday, reflecting on his impending return to the field. "Ten months without football [games] is rough. It's my day job, it's my love, it's my passion. So I went without it for a very long time. At this point, I'm appreciating where I'm at right now."

Will Diggs be full go? When he was asked on Wednesday he said he hoped not, but acknowledged that would be up to the coaching staff.

If Diggs is full-go, expect him to be busy. Based on what we saw this summer it looks like he will be used in the 'Julian Edelman' role in the McDaniels offense. That's a departure from his more downfield role he had in Minnesota and Buffalo, but used in more of a slot role in Houston last year he was on pace for 100 catches and 1,054 yards before the knee injury eight games into the season.

That role also likely makes Diggs' one of the 'security blankets' for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. "It's been awesome to bond with such a high-level player," Maye said this week about working with Diggs. "I think it's going to continue to show as the game week and game day come closer and closer is kind of how much he's elevating his game and elevating his practice style. So, I'm looking forward to getting out there with him on Sunday. I think you'll see good energy from Stef, and I'm looking forward to getting him the rock and letting him do his thing."

Kickoffs

The kickoff will be a major play in the NFL this year. With the touchback moved up to the 35-yard line, more and more teams will likely decide to put the ball in play and cover the kick, rather than give their opponent advantageous field position.

"Everyone's covering them. That's the thing," special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said on Thursday when asked what he saw from the new rule in the preseason. "You've got to be ready to be able to cover all game. And because of that, there's going to be more in the gameplan. There's going to be more things that you've got to be ready for and be able to adjust. Because now you're not just covering twice a game or once a game, you're going to maybe be covering six, seven, eight times a game."

In the preseason, 76% of kickoffs were returned. That number generally comes down a bit in the regular season, but still tracks way ahead of where it was just a few years ago. 32.8% of kickoffs were returned last year, when the touchback came out to the 30-yard line.

This could be a major advantage for a Patriots team that will need all the help it can get on the margins this year. The potential differential in starting field position could be significant if the plays are handled correctly.

In the preseason the Patriots led the NFL averaging 42.5 yards per kick return. Even taking out TreVeyon Henderson's 100-yard return touchdown, their 34.2 yards per return average is still half a yard ahead of the next closest team. Covering kicks they were more middle of the pack allowing 26.5 yards per return, but one 81-yard return allowed against Minnesota drives that average up by over six yards.

Reestablishing home-field advantage

The Patriots haven't been one of the worst NFL teams at home in recent years - they've been the worst. Their 11-23 record at home going back to the 2021 season stands alone as the worst in the league, a game behind the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. They rank 25th in point differential in those games at -18.