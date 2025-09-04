Patriots have 2 significant additions to Thursday injury report

The Patriots injury report had two new additions on Thursday, both critical pieces of the roster.

Left tackle Will Campbell (ankle) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury-related) both appeared as limited participants on the Patriots' most recent report, joining cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), cornerback Charles Woods (concussion/groin), and rookie wide receiver Efton Chism III (knee). Campbell appeared to hurt his ankle during the Patriots' in-stadium practice back on in Aug. 1, but never missed time.

It's unclear whether Campbell is now dealing with something related or similar. He's been locked in as the Pats' starting left tackle since the start of off-season workouts.

Missing Campbell would obviously be a big blow to the Patriots offensive line. The backup left tackle options would be Vederian Lowe and rookie seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant. The unit will be challenged in Week 1 as they look to contain Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, although the four-time Pro-Bowler has historically lined up against right tackles. Crosby lined up on the left side of the defensive line on 79.2% of his preseason snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, so he's looking like a matchup for RT Morgan Moses.

Barmore's "not injury-related" status suggests a maintenance day with a scaled-back practice workload. The fifth-year defensive tackle has hinted at a plan between him and the team to manage him heading into the season, as he makes a comeback from blood clots that derailed his entire 2024 season.

One of the Patriots' key pieces on defense, Barmore is looking to regain his 2023 form, when he racked up 7.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and 11 tackles for loss in an 11-game span to finish the season.

David Berding/Getty Images Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots readies for a drill during a 2025 joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.

If Barmore were to miss the game, Khyiris Tonga could see increased snaps at defensive tackle, with Jeremiah Pharms Jr. available as a backup interior rusher. Free-agent addition Milton Williams would be depended on even more than he already was to be an impact pass-rusher.

Gonzalez is the only Patriots player to miss two straight practices, as the 2025 season opener looms. Sitting out both Wednesday and Thursday, often the two most crucial days of game prep, is a bad sign for any hope of Gonzalez playing against the Raiders on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Should Gonzalez be out Sunday, the Patriots will lean on veteran cornerback Carlton Davis to lead their coverage, with Alex Austin projected to play a major role and Marcus Jones manning the slot. DJ James is on the 53-man roster as a reserve

It would be an especially painful combo of gut punches if the Patriots had to play without Campbell and Barmore, on top of Gonzalez. They are arguably the team's three most important players not named Drake Maye. But the latter two don't appear to be in danger just yet.

Full Patriots Injury Report

Did Not Participate

CB Christian Gonzalez (Hamstring)

Limited Participation

DT Christian Barmore (Not Injury Related)

OT Will Campbell (Ankle)

Full Participation

WR Efton Chism III (Knee)

CB Charles Woods (Concussion/Groin)

Full Raiders Injury Report

Full Participation

CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Hamstring)

QB Kenny Pickett (Hamstring)