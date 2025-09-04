LISTEN LIVE

Roman Anthony injury prompts September doubts for Sox

He’s the one player the team couldn’t afford to lose.

Adam 12

One day after the Roman Anthony injury, the Sox took a hard loss. This could be a sign of things to come.

If you missed the update, Matt Dolloff has it here. Roman Anthony did indeed strain his left oblique on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The timetable isn't definitive, but the expectation is that the rookie right fielder will be out 4-6 weeks. In other words, for the rest of the season.

This is hard news to hear for Sox fans. Anthony has been a sensation since his callup, leading the team in multiple offensive metrics. Put simply, his bat replaced that of Rafael Devers. So without his bat this September, pennant race hopes start to wane.

Roman Anthony Injury: Fallout

The impact of Anthony's absence was felt immediately, with the Sox falling 8-1 to the Guardians on Wednesday night. Granted, it was a bullpen game. And the pitching pieces the Sox received in return for Devers earlier this season have been downright dreadful.

Sadly, offensive production was dreadful as well. Bill Koch of the Providence Journal joined the show to talk all about it: Anthony's injury, the team's playoff hopes, and if the AL East is still within grasp. Watch above, listen below, and read Bill here.

