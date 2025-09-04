Roman Anthony injury prompts September doubts for Sox

One day after the Roman Anthony injury, the Sox took a hard loss. This could be a sign of things to come.

If you missed the update, Matt Dolloff has it here. Roman Anthony did indeed strain his left oblique on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The timetable isn't definitive, but the expectation is that the rookie right fielder will be out 4-6 weeks. In other words, for the rest of the season.

This is hard news to hear for Sox fans. Anthony has been a sensation since his callup, leading the team in multiple offensive metrics. Put simply, his bat replaced that of Rafael Devers. So without his bat this September, pennant race hopes start to wane.

Roman Anthony Injury: Fallout

The impact of Anthony's absence was felt immediately, with the Sox falling 8-1 to the Guardians on Wednesday night. Granted, it was a bullpen game. And the pitching pieces the Sox received in return for Devers earlier this season have been downright dreadful.