Robert Kraft hints at the next statue outside Gillette Stadium

Robert Kraft told WBZ’s Dan Roche that he would be open to having a statue of Bill Belichick alongside Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 08: A general view of the statue of Tom Brady is seen during the unveiling ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, the New England Patriots unveiled a statue honoring Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium. Could a Bill Belichick statue soon stand nearby? It sounds like that's the plan, based on recent comments from team owner Robert Kraft.

"When that great 20-year era ended, it was always my intention to commission a statue for both Tommy and Bill when their respective careers were over, playing and coaching," Kraft said to WBZ's Dan Roche in an interview. "When Bill's coaching career ends, we look forward to sitting down with him and having a statue made to be right next to Tommy."

That being said, Belichick's coaching career is still ongoing. After spending last year working mainly in media, Belichick was hired at the University of North Carolina this year.

Kraft first hired Belichick prior to the 2000 NFL season. In 24 seasons in New England he went 266-121 in the regular season, and coached the team to six Super Bowl titles while winning three Coach of the Year awards of his own. He was also named to the NFL's All-2000s, All-2010s, and 100th Anniversary Teams.

Following a 4-13 in 2023 the sides had a public parting of ways. Since then Kraft and Belichick's relationship has been visibly strained, based on comments both have made in the media. Over the summer, both claimed they had taken significant 'risk' pairing up with the other in 2000.

Given the current state of their relationship, it's unclear how Belichick would handle getting his statue next to Brady. With him currently coaching though, that may be a question that's answered further down the road.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
