Red Sox bullpen loses another arm

The Red Sox are limping to the finish line all over the lineup.

And not even the club's struggling arms are safe at this point, with reliever Jordan Hicks reportedly landing on the injured list with a shoulder injury. The injury was reported by MassLive's Chris Cotillo, as well as the Section 10 Podcast.

The decision to move Hicks to the injured list comes the day after yet another disastrous outing for the hard-throwing arm, with four earned runs allowed on four hits (one home run) and just one out recorded en route to an 8-1 loss.

It marked Hicks' third straight outing of at least one earned run allowed, and that four-run deluge to Cleveland on Wednesday night skyrocketed Hicks' 2025 ERA up to 8.20 from its already-terrible 6.38 entering play.

But prior to the injury, and throughout all of the struggles, the Red Sox have remained committed to trying to get Hicks right. And even after Wednesday's bottoming out, Red Sox manager Alex Cora continued to talk about Boston's need for Hicks to emerge as a legitimate weapon for the bullpen.

"We've got to figure [Hicks] out. We need him. That's the bottom line," Cora said (per the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo) following Wednesday's loss to the Guardians. "Because we've got Whitlock as a setup man, we need righties in the bullpen to do their job. We trust the ability but we have to execute."

It's unclear if this is more of a mental reset kind of IL stint or if there's something truly wrong with his arm, but it does put Hicks in a spot where he may be done for the remainder of the regular season. The Red Sox could activate him before the postseason, of course, but that's an awfully tight window to try and get him right and feel confident enough about his game to include him on a postseason roster.

Either way, Hicks is just the latest righty option outright slashed from Boston's bullpen, with Richard Fitts placed on the injured shortly after his recall from the minors and with Walker Buehler released by the club last week.

Acquired from the Giants in the trade that sent Rafael Devers to San Fran, the rope that's been afforded to Hicks likely has everything to do with his contract, as Hicks has another two seasons at $12.5 million per on the books after this year.

Overall, Hicks has posted a 1-2 record with two saves, one hold, but has also surrendered 25 hits (including three home runs) and 17 earned runs with batters hitting .321 off him in 18.2 innings of work over 21 games for Boston.

With Hicks on the injured list, the Red Sox have summoned lefty Chris Murphy up from Triple-A Worcester ahead of this weekend's series in Arizona.