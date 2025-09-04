Raiders player unexpectedly retires ahead of Patriots matchup

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1: Wide receiver Amari Cooper #89 of the Oakland Raiders runs onto the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

As the New England Patriots continue to prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for their Week 1 matchup, they can take one player off of the opposing two-deep. On Thursday, wide receiver Amari Cooper informed the team he plans to retire according to multiple reports.

This move is a bit of a surprise given the timing, as Cooper had just signed with the Raiders last Monday. Cooper had previously been unsigned since the end of the 2024 season.

Cooper, 31, was first drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015 and spent the first three-plus years of his NFL career with the franchise before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 season.

While Cooper was a Pro Bowler with Dallas and later the Cleveland Browns, his production fell off last season. He split 14 games between the Browns and Buffalo Bills, catching 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns. It was just the third season of his career he did not reach the 1,000-yard mark.

Given how late he signed, Cooper likely would not have been a major part of the Raiders' plan this week. Their top receiver group includes former Patriot Jakobi Meyers - who is coming off of a 1,000-yard season of his own - speedy slot receiver Tre Tucker, and rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton.