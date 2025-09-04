Patriots’ biggest defensive concern gets huge test out of the gate vs Raiders

There's plenty of confidence in the Patriots' ability to rush the passer in 2025. The Patriots run defense? Not so confident.

That's the big question facing this Pats defensive front, as they gear up for Week 1 of the season and the maiden voyage under new skipper Mike Vrabel. It's well-documented that they're going to play an aggressive style on the defensive line. There's reason to believe that they will be especially disruptive on the interior, with Christian Barmore and big-money free-agent addition Milton Williams.

But Williams has never been known for his run defense. In fact, the Eagles used him sparingly in those situations. Williams was fifth among all Philly front-seven players with 197 run defense snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus. That's only about 12 snaps per game against the run.

That workload figures to increase for Williams, who signed a four-year deal with the Patriots for an AAV of $24 million and $63M guaranteed. And for the Patriots, he'll need to improve upon his poor 43.1 run defense grade at PFF last season, as a relatively undersized defensive tackle who at times is susceptible to bigger offensive linemen pushing him around in the run game.

The Raiders, meanwhile, come to Foxboro well-equipped. Their offensive line performed well in the run game in 2024, head coach Pete Carroll will want to run the ball in the first place, and veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is adept at that.

Here are the PFF 2024 regular-season run-blocking grades for the Raiders' projected offensive line:

LT Kolton Miller: 71.7

LG Dylan Parham: 75.6

C Jordan Meredith: 78.4

RG Jackson Powers-Johnson: 70.4

RT DJ Glaze: 68.4

In other words, solid across the board. It's fair to note that their blocking did not translate to production, as they finished dead-last in the league with 3.6 yards per carry. But they also severely lacked the running back talent to take advantage, as Alexander Mattison (3.2 yards per carry) led the team in rush attempts.

Candice Ward/Getty Images Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs the ball during a 2025 preseason game.

That's about to change. The Raiders invested the sixth overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft in blue-chip running back Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State product has drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for his rare mix of speed, power, vision, agility, and balance. He'll be a big-play threat every time he touches the ball, and especially if the line can create lanes for him up front.

"What terrific young skill players," Vrabel said of the Raiders during his Wednesday press conference. "Jeanty, powerful, fast, continues to move his feet after contact, breaks a lot of tackles. ... Big physical offensive line. So, that will be a challenge when you talk about that."

If Williams can't cut it on early downs, the Patriots will likely lean on fellow free-agent addition Khyiris Tonga to shore up the run defense along the line. Tonga had a strong summer and figures to rotate in regularly, especially in obvious running situations. He certainly can't be the guy Jeanty posterizes for a missed tackle.

Additionally, the Patriots recently claimed undrafted rookie defensive tackle Eric Gregory off waivers, parking him on the 53-man roster. Rookie fifth-rounder Joshua Farmer has potential as a solid all-situation DT. And Barmore, despite being leaner and more motivated to make plays as a pass-rusher, has earned snaps in recent years by flashing run-stopping ability. But the Pats' supreme focus on getting smaller and faster to burst into the backfield and disrupt opposing quarterbacks, has a chance to backfire when teams commit to running on them.

And that's not just the case on the interior. Edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson, coincidentally a former Raider, has elevated to a key role and may need to prove he can set the edge in addition to getting after QBs. Harold Landry is a dependable edge-setter and arguably the most well-rounded defender on the team, but if Kelly is wise, he'll simply avoid running the ball in Landry's direction.

These concerns are all dependent on the Raiders preparing for this game as if they're going to run the ball heavily, and specifically exploiting where the Patriots are weak in that department. But considering the experience on their coaching staff and the talent they can deploy, it's fair to expect them to try to establish their ground game at some point.