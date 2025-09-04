It’s the end of an era for NFL RedZone

Jan 29, 2018; St. Paul, MN, USA; NFL Network broadcaster Scott Hanson speaks with the Lombardi trophy by his side during Super Bowl LII Opening Night at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When Scott Hanson previously started a RedZone broadcast, he would bellow his famous catchphrase, “Seven hours of commercial-free football starts now!”

He’ll have to tweak it this Sunday.

During an episode of the "Pat McAfee Show", Hanson tacitly revealed that commercials will be added throughout the seven-hour broadcast, forgoing the promise of ad-free football throughout a Sunday afternoon.

“Seven hours of RedZone football starts now,” will be the new open to Hanson’s show.

Doesn’t have the same ring.

Many were quick to blame Disney – the parent company of ESPN – for the switch to price-gouge RedZone’s loyal subscribers due to the NFL selling its media properties to the Worldwide Leader in its newest media rights deal, which also included a 10 percent share in the company. The massive change, however, is still that of the NFL’s, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

“The business folks handle the business, and I have no say over different elements that could or could not be in the show,” Hanson said. “And so I'll just tell you right now, when you see me come on the air here, we're going to hit the octo-box. We've got eight games in the early window taking you around all the different cities, and then when we get into it, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, it's been more than 250 days since the first full NFL Sunday, but we are back and seven hours of RedZone football starts now.’

“I realize that might be a slight change to some of you, but that's what the catchphrase will be going forward.”

Either way, the decision to add commercials to a product one has to subscribe to occurs as the NFL has agreed to broadcast games across streaming services, requiring one to purchase multiple subscriptions to follow the NFL’s action. Richard Deitsch of The Athletic clarified that there will be “a limited number of ads throughout the seven hours of the show” as well as “double-box ads.”