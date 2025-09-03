Wilyer Abreu’s injury has not progressed how the Red Sox expected

Aug 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

After suffering a calf injury while tagging up from third base on Aug. 17, Wilyer Abreu is not healing the way the Red Sox envisioned. Skipper Alex Cora was quick to clarify his outfielder did not suffer a setback, but he has still missed crucial milestones in order for his return.

Abreu was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 21, expecting to return "some point in September,” according to the team's injuriy news page at MLB.com.

“He hasn't run,” Cora said of Abreu. “He's not running [Tuesday] either, just progressing but slowly. Not the way we envision when the injury happens, so we just have to be patient. It's not a setback. It's just not getting better the way we saw.”

Injuries have begun to mount for the Red Sox, who announced Wednesday that rookie outfielder Roman Anthony would head to the IL with a left oblique strain, sidelining him for 4-6 weeks – likely missing the rest of the 2025 regular season.

The Red Sox are in a tightly contested race for playoff seeding, putting themselves in position to either earn a bye to the ALDS or become one of the three Wild Card ballclubs. They are currently tied with the Yankees, sitting at 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays for the No. 1 spot in the AL East and 4.5 games ahead of the Mariners, who would currently receive the final AL Wild Card spot.