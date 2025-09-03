When will Payton Tolle pitch again?

Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of his MLB debut at Fenway Park.

Any Boston Red Sox fan with remotely any molecule of joy in their body who watched Payton Tolle's debut was soon asking: When can I see more of that?

Unfortunately, for those who tuned in to see the mountainous, mustachioed Red Sox lefty, he and the team are pacing themselves. Tolle never pitched on fewer than five days of rest at any point during his time in the minor leagues, as opposed to the customary four days of rest in the major leagues. So, for now, the Red Sox are setting his next start for Friday, Sept. 5 on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

That will mark seven days since Tolle's major-league debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in which he pitched 5.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out eight. Tolle also logged more than five innings only once in the minors, when he pitched six for High-A Greenville on June 4.

So, it makes sense that Boston wouldn't want to burn Tolle out too quickly with a workload he hasn't had yet as a pro. They're going with Brennan Bernardino as an "opener" on Wednesday night against the Guardians, as a bridge to Tolle's next outing. According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Dustin May and Zack Kelly are also available for innings.

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after a strikeout to end the first inning during his MLB debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park.

Friday night will be a nice test for Tolle, to pitch on the road in a series opener, and especially to lift the team up after the devastating news of Roman Anthony's oblique injury. The rookie slugger is set to miss the rest of the regular season, at a minimum.

At the same time, Tolle may need to be counted on to make more of an impact than expected, as the Sox will almost certainly struggle to score runs compared to how they hit with Anthony in the lineup.